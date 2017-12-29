Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Hunt continues for mobster on the run for 24 years ago

The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
29 December 2017
17:45 CET+01:00
matteo messina denaromafia bossmanhuntcosa nostrasicily

Share this article

Hunt continues for mobster on the run for 24 years ago
Anti-mafia police in Sicily. Photo: DIA/AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
29 December 2017
17:45 CET+01:00
Police in Sicily are continuing their search for mafia fugitive Matteo Messina Denaro after launching a massive manhunt in mid-December.

Some 200 officers searched farmhouses and warehouses belonging to around 30 suspected gangsters in and around Castelvetrano, the mafia boss’ Sicilian hometown.

“The activities are continuing and the search for the fugitive Messina Denaro won't give even an inch," Palermo police chief Renato Cortese was quoted by Ansa as saying.

Denaro, who once bragged he could “fill a cemetery” with his victims, has been on the run since 1993 and is believed to come and go regularly from the Italian island. He is also on Europol’s list of the most wanted fugitives. Despite this, he is thought to have succeeded the late Totò Riina as boss of the Casa Nostra crime syndicate.

He is wanted for a string of crimes including dozens of murders.

A trial got underway in the Sicilian town of Caltanissetta earlier this year in which Denaro is also accused of being among those who ordered the murders of anti-mafia judges Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino in 1992.

Known for his ruthlessness, he had a reputation as a womanizing playboy with a penchant for flashy cars. The last photographs of him in public circulation date from the early 1990s.

In 2015 police discovered he had been spurning modern technology to communicate with his men via the age-old method of "pizzini", bits of paper containing messages, left under a rock at a farm in Sicily.
 

matteo messina denaromafia bossmanhuntcosa nostrasicily
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

How many Stockholmers are actually immigrants?

To celebrate International Migrants Day, the team at Beyond Borders hit the streets to chat with Stockholmers about where they come from.

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

The Swedish university where students tackle real-world problems

Related articles

Ambulance driver suspected of killing patients to make money from their funerals

Italy launches manhunt for mafia boss on the run for 24 years

The surprising ways that Italy celebrates Santa Lucia

Nearly 900 migrants rescued off Libya arrive in Italy

Mafia 'godmother' arrested in Palermo

Outrage over barbecue in Italian cemetery

Italian headteacher causes controversy by ending school prayers

Italian mafia diversifying, spreading north: experts
Advertisement

Recent highlights

The food and drink you need for an Italian Christmas feast

12 signs you’ve cracked the Italian language

This tiny mountain retreat has Italy’s newest three-star restaurant
Advertisement

Italy's fascinating All Souls' Day traditions

19 of your favourite Italian words (and some of ours)

10 surprising pasta facts in honour of Italy’s favourite food

Built by Caligula and smuggled to the US, a long-lost Roman mosaic finally returns to Italy
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Italy to send almost 500 troops to Niger to stem migrant flow: PM
  2. Car ban in place as northern Italian cities fight smog
  3. Last-ditch appeal to get citizenship law approved
  4. 'Ndrangheta fugitive arrested in Germany
  5. Gualtiero Marchesi, father of Italian nouvelle cuisine, dies
Advertisement

Noticeboard

11/12
American for the Camino de Santiago in Italy
16/11
An American Family in Italy
06/11
A Expat Doctor Blogs About Italy
02/10
Private&small group Italian classes in Trastevere / Piramide
View all notices
Advertisement