Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Football: Hamsik ensures Napoli end year on top

The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
30 December 2017
10:34 CET+01:00
footballnapoli

Share this article

Football: Hamsik ensures Napoli end year on top
Photo: AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
30 December 2017
10:34 CET+01:00
Napoli's record goal-scorer Marek Hamsik scored again to keep his side top of Serie A with a 1-0 win at Crotone on Friday as they sealed the symbolic title of Winter Champions.

It was the 117th goal in a Napoli shirt for the Slovakian international who last week overtook Diego Maradona as the club's all-time leading scorer.

Maurizio Sarri's side end 2017 with just one defeat in 19 games, against champions Juventus, who are four points behind ahead of their trip on Saturday to struggling Verona.

"It was important to bring home the three points," said Hamsik. "But this title (Winter Champions) means nothing. We were already on the right track three years ago, but we realise it means nothing, as we want to be top at the end of the season."

"Statistics mean nothing," continued Sarri, whose side are the only team in Europe's top five leagues who are unbeaten away.

"It's a strong run, reaching the Champions League is very important for us, so having 48 points at the midway stage of the season gives us hope," added the coach.

With Serie A playing through the Christmas holidays for the first time in nearly 30 years, Napoli's players showed signs of fatigue with Dries Mertens and Lorenzo Insigne missing several chances.

The visitors started Friday's game in Calabria with a badge on their sleeves marking Hamsik's 116 goals and they counted on him to pull them through.

Hamsik opened the scoring after 17 minutes with a low finish from inside the box after a pass from Allan with the Brazilian playing a key role.

Crotone's new coach Walter Zenga was furious his side were not awarded a penalty for an apparent Mertens handball on 65 minutes.

Napoli could have pulled further ahead but were wasteful in front of goal, while Crotone goalkeeper Alex Cordaz saved shots from Amadou Diawara and Jose Callejon.

And the Napoli coach praised 26-year-old Allan's role on the night. "I think Allan deserves a Brazil call-up," said Sarri.

"I also hope they don't call him up, as we need him. It's a real problem with the South American sides, as the journeys and logistics are complicated."

Crotone stay third from bottom after their 12th loss in 19 games.

Napoli are four points clear of six-time defending champions Juventus. Inter Milan, in third, are at home to fifth-placed Lazio just days after their Italian Cup exit to city rivals AC Milan.

Inter are two points ahead of Roma, who host Sassuolo, with Lazio a further two points back in fifth with the two teams from the capital both having a game in hand.

READ ALSO: Teenager Cutrone scores extra time winner to give Milan dramatic derby triumph

footballnapoli
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

How many Stockholmers are actually immigrants?

To celebrate International Migrants Day, the team at Beyond Borders hit the streets to chat with Stockholmers about where they come from.

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

The Swedish university where students tackle real-world problems

Related articles

Juventus president's ban over mafia-linked ticket scam ended after just three months

How the Juventus women's team is shaking up Italian football

Serie A preview: Inter look to consolidate top spot

Football: Roma get green light for new stadium

Carlo Ancelotti snubs Italy job after World Cup shock

Football: Gianluigi Buffon named Serie A player of the year

Football: Struggling AC Milan sack coach Vincenzo Montella

Italian judge sentences Brazil striker Robinho to nine years for gang rape
Advertisement

Recent highlights

The food and drink you need for an Italian Christmas feast

12 signs you’ve cracked the Italian language

This tiny mountain retreat has Italy’s newest three-star restaurant
Advertisement

Italy's fascinating All Souls' Day traditions

19 of your favourite Italian words (and some of ours)

10 surprising pasta facts in honour of Italy’s favourite food

Built by Caligula and smuggled to the US, a long-lost Roman mosaic finally returns to Italy
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Italy to send almost 500 troops to Niger to stem migrant flow: PM
  2. Italy has become a country of solo living
  3. Top Italian chef to open community kitchen in Paris
  4. Cheesed off: Italian regions highly strung over mozzarella
  5. Hunt continues for mobster on the run for 24 years
Advertisement

Noticeboard

11/12
American for the Camino de Santiago in Italy
16/11
An American Family in Italy
06/11
A Expat Doctor Blogs About Italy
02/10
Private&small group Italian classes in Trastevere / Piramide
View all notices
Advertisement