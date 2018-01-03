Two feared dead in Alto Adige avalanche

Two people are feared dead after an avalanche hit a group of off-piste skiers in Val Venosta, Alto Adige.

Two others were pulled alive from the snow in the area of Malga San Valentino, close to the Haideralm ski centre, Corriere reported.

Alpine rescuers have been able to reach the scene but the use of helicopters has been hindered by heavy snow.

The avalanche risk warning across the Alto Adige region is currently at level three, with the highest being five.

The avalanche comes almost year after 29 people died when a snowslide buried Hotel Rigopiano in the Abruzzo region. Eleven people were pulled alive.