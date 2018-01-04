Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Italy cruise ship hero among populist party hopefuls

AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
4 January 2018
11:20 CET+01:00
five star movementparliamentcandidatesgregorio de falco

Share this article

Italy cruise ship hero among populist party hopefuls
Livorno port official Gregorio De Falco is an M5S parliamentary hopeful. Photo: Filippo Monteforte/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
4 January 2018
11:20 CET+01:00
The man hailed a hero in Italy after ordering the captain of a stricken cruise ship to return aboard was on Thursday one of the anti-establishment Five Star Movement's parliamentary hopefuls.

Livorno port official Gregorio De Falco shot to fame for his orders to Francesco Schettino after the captain abandoned the Costa Concordia, which sank off Italy in 2012 in a disaster that killed 32 people.

Thousands of Italians have put themselves forward to run for the populist Five Stars (M5S) at the general election in March, according to Italian media reports, with De Falco the best known.

The movement's site crashed repeatedly on Wednesday as the deadline fell. Candidates will be selected in an online vote.

De Falco, 51, hopes to be picked to run for a seat in the Senate, the Corriere della Sera daily said.

Schettino, dubbed "Captain Coward" by the media for abandoning ship, spent most of the evacuation on a rock as terrified passengers threw themselves off the tilting liner at night after it hit an outcrop off the island of Giglio.

A telephone call transcript later emerged of De Falco demanding the captain return to ship.

When Schettino resists, De Falco warns: "You may have managed to save yourself but there, it will really go badly... I will create a lot of trouble for you. Get on board, for fuck's sake!"

"But do you realise that it is dark and we can't see anything?" Schettino asks, leaving an incredulous De Falco to wonder: "What do you want to do, Schettino? Go home? It is dark so you want to go home?"

The conversation was seen in Italy as an allegory of the country's "two souls"; on one side the "hair-creamed godfather used to breaking the rules", on the other the military hero with rigorous ethics.

The movement did not confirm the number of aspiring M5S candidates, but Italian dailies estimated that between 2,000 and 10,000 people had uploaded bids to run.

The latest polls show the M5S pocketing some 28 percent of the vote, ahead of the ruling centre-left Democratic Party on 25 percent.

While the centre-right parties -- including former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi's Go Italy -- lag behind individually, they are expected to form a coalition which would hand them over 35 percent of the vote.

five star movementparliamentcandidatesgregorio de falco
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Unique volunteer opportunity lets you discover yourself while helping others

Learn more about the gap year opportunity attracting volunteers from across the globe to a unique community nestled in 600 acres of wood and farmland in upstate New York.

How many Stockholmers are actually immigrants?

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

Related articles

Rome mayor seeks immediate trial in cronyism case

Italian parliament dissolved ahead of March election

Last-ditch appeal to get citizenship law approved

Italy’s parliament to be dissolved on December 28th

Italy's Five Star Movement leader softens stance on euro and party alliances ahead of 2018 election

What you need to know about Italy's upcoming 2018 election

Italian intelligence to Joe Biden: No, Russia isn't meddling in Italy

Five Star Movement asks international observers to monitor Italy's election
Advertisement

Recent highlights

The food and drink you need for an Italian Christmas feast

12 signs you’ve cracked the Italian language

This tiny mountain retreat has Italy’s newest three-star restaurant
Advertisement

Italy's fascinating All Souls' Day traditions

19 of your favourite Italian words (and some of ours)

10 surprising pasta facts in honour of Italy’s favourite food

Built by Caligula and smuggled to the US, a long-lost Roman mosaic finally returns to Italy
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Romans brave chilly Tiber for New Year plunge
  2. Family killed as tanker explodes in Italy motorway crash
  3. Italian president urges 'realistic programmes' ahead of elections
  4. Injury toll from NYE fireworks rises
  5. Rome's 'baldy' Christmas tree destined for museum: report
Advertisement

Noticeboard

11/12
American for the Camino de Santiago in Italy
16/11
An American Family in Italy
06/11
A Expat Doctor Blogs About Italy
View all notices
Advertisement