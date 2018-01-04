Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Verona fined €20,000 for Matuidi racist abuse

4 January 2018
Juventus' midfielder Blaise Matuidi. Photo: Marco Bertorello/AFP
4 January 2018
Serie A club Verona have been fined €20,000 ($24,000) for racist chants by their fans toward Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi last weekend.

The abuse of the French international took place as he opened the scoring six minutes into the game which the six-time reigning champions won 3-1.

Sporting Judge Gerardo Mastrandrea ruled on Wednesday that Verona will also have to play one game without spectators in their Curva Sud (South End).

However, as it is the first time this season there have been racist chants the execution of the sanction to close the South End was suspended for a year.

"If during this period a similar violation is committed, the suspension will be revoked and the penalty will be added to that imposed for the new violation, in addition to the fine of €20,000," a statement issued by the
league read.

Matuidi, 30, joined Juventus last summer from Paris Saint-Germain in a deal worth an estimated 20 million euros.

Paulo Dybala also scored twice in the final 20 minutes of last Saturday's league game as Juventus stayed a point behind leaders Napoli.

