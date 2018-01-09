Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Former Italy aerospace boss acquitted of corruption charges

AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
9 January 2018
08:55 CET+01:00
finmeccanicacorruption

Share this article

Former Italy aerospace boss acquitted of corruption charges
A logo for aerospace and defence group Finmeccanica. Photo: Leon Neal/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
9 January 2018
08:55 CET+01:00
An Italian court on Monday acquitted the former chief of aerospace and defence group Finmeccanica of false accounting and corruption charges, as well as the head of one of its subsidiaries.

Finmeccanica's former chief Giuseppe Orsi and the former head of the AgustaWestland subsidiary, Bruno Spagnolini, had both originally been sentenced to two years in prison in October 2014 following an investigation into the sale of 12 luxury helicopters to India's government.

Their sentences were subsequently extended to four-and-a-half years and four years respectively when the case went to appeal in April 2016. But in December 2016, Italy's highest court annulled the sentences, arguing that the previous two rulings had differed too greatly.

Milan's third court of appeal on Monday upheld that decision, saying that the facts of the case had not been sufficiently proven.

Orsi was arrested in 2014 and resigned as chief executive of the aerospace group a short while later.

India cancelled the deal with AgustaWestland in January 2014 amid allegations that the company paid bribes to win the 556-million-euro ($662 million) contract

The aborted deal was a severe setback for Finmeccanica, having already been hammered by the global financial crisis.

READ ALSO: Italian defence firm looks to Leonardo for renaissance

finmeccanicacorruption
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Eni and Shell to stand trial in Italy over Nigeria kickback scandal

Sicilian lawmaker suspected of paying 25 euros per vote

Sicilian deputy arrested for tax dodging, three days after election

PSG chairman 'used Sardinia villa as a means of corruption'

Dozens of Italian university professors investigated over corruption claims

Over 20 arrested in major anti-mafia sweep in Lombardy

Vatican corruption trial: Charity directors 'revamped cardinal's flat with hospital money'

Vatican mulls excommunicating mobsters and the corrupt
Advertisement

Recent highlights

The food and drink you need for an Italian Christmas feast

12 signs you’ve cracked the Italian language

This tiny mountain retreat has Italy’s newest three-star restaurant
Advertisement

Italy's fascinating All Souls' Day traditions

19 of your favourite Italian words (and some of ours)

10 surprising pasta facts in honour of Italy’s favourite food

Built by Caligula and smuggled to the US, a long-lost Roman mosaic finally returns to Italy
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Ten reasons to add Palermo, Italy's cultural capital, to your 2018 bucket list
  2. In Italy, the battle for next year's election is just beginning
  3. Italian teachers start school term with strike
  4. Canine couture: The Milan designer creating tailored outfits for dogs
  5. Avalanche alert at maximum in north-west Italy
Advertisement

Noticeboard

04/01
Best selling book: A Zany Slice of Tuscany
11/12
American for the Camino de Santiago in Italy
16/11
An American Family in Italy
06/11
A Expat Doctor Blogs About Italy
View all notices
Advertisement