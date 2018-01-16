Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Italian populists promise to scrap compulsory vaccines

AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
16 January 2018
16:04 CET+01:00
election 2018vaccineshealthnorthern leaguefive star movement

Share this article

Italian populists promise to scrap compulsory vaccines
Italy's current law makes ten vaccinations compulsory and free of charge for all children. Photo: Fred Tanneau/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
16 January 2018
16:04 CET+01:00
Two Italian populist parties running in elections in March are promising to scrap a compulsory vaccination law, a hot-button issue after a measles outbreak claimed four lives last year.

Under the decree, which sparked heated public debate when it took effect six months ago, children cannot enrol in a creche or kindergarten unless they have been vaccinated against measles as well as nine other diseases.

Parents of unvaccinated children aged between six and 16 face fines of up to €500.

Previously only four vaccines – not including measles – were mandatory.

Now the far-right Northern League and the populist Five Star Movement (M5S) are proposing to scrap the decree ahead of the March 4th elections in which the two parties and a divided left will go up against a strong centre-right coalition.

M5S leader Luigi Di Maio says the law should revert to the previous four compulsory vaccines, while adding measles, after last year's outbreak sickened nearly 5,000 people and killed four.

He notes that Italy's measles immunisation rate of 87 percent is far below the 95 percent threshold recommended by the World Health Organization.

Northern League leader Matteo Salvini opposed the decree from the start, saying that while he had his children vaccinated he believed the shots should be optional.

The stance is at odds with the party's ally, the conservative Forza Italia movement of former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, which voted in favour of the measure last year.

Meanwhile, ruling Democratic Party leader and former premier Matteo Renzi said he backs the law.

"You don't mess around with vaccines. The health of our children is at stake, not an extra [percentage] point at the polls. We are on the side of science, research and medicine and won't turn back."

election 2018vaccineshealthnorthern leaguefive star movement
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Italy's election is a political risk for the EU, economic commissioner warns

Lombardy candidate backtracks over claim that migration threatens Italy’s ‘white race’

How does Italy’s new electoral law actually work?

'Let's abolish something': Italians parody election campaign promises

Seven very Italian ways to beat the January blues

Silvio Berlusconi promises flat rate for all Italian taxpayers

Even Italy’s eurosceptics have given up on leaving the euro

In Italy, the battle for next year's election is just beginning
Advertisement

Recent highlights

21 mildly interesting facts about the Italian language

Seven very Italian ways to beat the January blues

Seven very Italian ways to beat the January blues
Advertisement

The food and drink you need for an Italian Christmas feast

12 signs you’ve cracked the Italian language

This tiny mountain retreat has Italy’s newest three-star restaurant

19 of your favourite Italian words (and some of ours)
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 21 mildly interesting facts about the Italian language
  2. Seven very Italian ways to beat the January blues
  3. Dolce & Gabbana's royal flush wows Milan Fashion Week
  4. Migrant electrocuted on top of train from Italy to France
  5. How does Italy’s new electoral law actually work?
Advertisement

Noticeboard

11/01
Elegant countryside villa near Pula, Sardinia
04/01
Best selling book: A Zany Slice of Tuscany
11/12
American for the Camino de Santiago in Italy
16/11
An American Family in Italy
06/11
A Expat Doctor Blogs About Italy
View all notices
Advertisement