Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Italian chef rescues fish from baking tray and sets it free

Catherine Edwards
catherine.edwards@thelocal.com
@CatJREdwards
17 January 2018
10:43 CET+01:00
animalsfoodfishoffbeatgenoa

Share this article

Italian chef rescues fish from baking tray and sets it free
File photo of a grouper fish, not the one referred to in the article. Photo: Boris Horvat/AFP
Catherine Edwards
catherine.edwards@thelocal.com
@CatJREdwards
17 January 2018
10:43 CET+01:00
An Italian chef took pity on a fish which had been destined to end up on his diners' plates, returning it to the sea after realizing in the kitchen that the creature was still alive.

The fish, a two-kilogram grouper which had been caught locally earlier that day, had already been placed in a baking tray and was set to be cooked for customers when staff at the restaurant spotted its unusual behaviour.

Restaurant owner Riccardo Braghieri, who runs the Cucù restaurant in Camogli, noticed that the fish was still opening and closing its gills, as if gasping for air. This was despite the fact that it had been out of water for several hours.

Braghieri approached a friend who was dining in the restaurant and was an amateur angler, to ask for advice. The friend agreed that the fish was still alive and offered to return it to its natural habitat.

READ ALSO: Sunken haul of Roman fish sauce found off Italian coast

Restaurant staff christened her Marta, after a hen in an Italian comic book series, who is the subject of repeated kidnapping attempts by a wolf, but is always saved thanks to a sheepdog.

Marta was put into a basin to allow her to breathe normally, before being released safely into the sea at Camogli, near Genoa. 

"We are all happy. But without her tenacity and desire to live, it wouldn't have happened," the chef wrote on Facebook, sharing a video of the fish. "Some would call it a miracle."

The video has been viewed almost 2,500 times on the social networking site, and Marta's tale has been covered in some of Italy's largest newspapers, including the Corriere della Sera and La Stampa.

Marta's story comes just a week after the government in neighbouring Switzerland ordered chefs to stun lobsters before boiling them, as part of an overhaul of the country's animal rights law.

READ ALSO: Ten wonderfully quirky Italian animal-related idioms

animalsfoodfishoffbeatgenoa
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Ferrero gobbles up Nestle's US confectionery business for $2.8 billion

Seven very Italian ways to beat the January blues

Italy's Ferrero set to buy Nestle's US candy business

Canine couture: The Milan designer creating tailored outfits for dogs

Year in review: Italy's major news stories from 2017

Protest over Italian mayor's war on dog poo

China ends its beef with Italian meat imports

Naples pizza twirling seeks nod as Unesco 'intangible'
Advertisement

Recent highlights

21 mildly interesting facts about the Italian language

Seven very Italian ways to beat the January blues

Seven very Italian ways to beat the January blues
Advertisement

The food and drink you need for an Italian Christmas feast

This tiny mountain retreat has Italy’s newest three-star restaurant

19 of your favourite Italian words (and some of ours)

10 surprising pasta facts in honour of Italy’s favourite food
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 21 mildly interesting facts about the Italian language
  2. Seven very Italian ways to beat the January blues
  3. Migrant electrocuted on top of train from Italy to France
  4. Italy holds security summit on Naples’ teen gang violence
  5. Italian women score World Cup triple in alpine skiing
Advertisement

Noticeboard

11/01
Elegant countryside villa near Pula, Sardinia
04/01
Best selling book: A Zany Slice of Tuscany
11/12
American for the Camino de Santiago in Italy
16/11
An American Family in Italy
06/11
A Expat Doctor Blogs About Italy
View all notices
Advertisement