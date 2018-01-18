Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Benevento football captain apologizes for Instagram death posts

AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
18 January 2018
09:24 CET+01:00
sportinstagramsocial mediafootballdopingbenevento

Share this article

Benevento football captain apologizes for Instagram death posts
The posts were published on Instagram. Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
18 January 2018
09:24 CET+01:00
Benevento captain Fabio Lucioni on Wednesday apologized after posts on his Instagram account wishing death on those who imposed a one-year doping ban on him.

Italy's anti-doping authority NADO banned the 30-year-old defender on Tuesday after testing positive for the steroid clostebol following Benevento's 1-0 loss to Torino in September.

Team doctor Walter Giorgione admitted he was to blame and he was also banned for four years by NADO for administering the steroid to Lucioni in a spray.

Posts appeared on Lucioni's Instagram account Wednesday in which he hoped that those responsible for his suspension "wake up tomorrow morning ... frozen... and that to transport you mahogany boxes are needed".

But the defender later posted a rectification, again on Instagram.

"I apologize personally and I want to clarify that the profile in question, is managed by third parties, who have been promptly dismissed. These words are neither my thoughts nor my way of behaving," said Luciano.

 

A post shared by Fabio Lucioni (@fabio_lucioni5) on

READ ALSO: Cagliari football club go unpunished for fans' racist abuse

Lucioni joined Benevento in 2014 and had helped the team from outside Naples move from the third division up into Serie A this season for the first time.

"I played all levels and finally got to Serie A when I was 30 years. My childhood dream has been taken from me," the player said earlier Wednesday. "I was hoping for a different justice and will continue to fight this disqualification."

Benevento reignited their campaign with two straight wins -- their first ever in the top flight -- just before the winter break.

They had previously broken a European record with 14 consecutive defeats from the start of the season before earning their first Serie A point in December when their goalkeeper scored an injury time equalizer against AC Milan.

They then lost another three matches in a row before running up home wins over Chievo and Sampdoria.

The Serie A tailenders now have seven points from 20 games going into Sunday's trip to Bologna and are nine points from safety.

READ ALSO: Balotelli sparks row by posing with a shotgun on Instagram 

sportinstagramsocial mediafootballdopingbenevento
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Italian women score World Cup triple in alpine skiing

Italy's football team expected to remain coachless until June

Football: Cagliari go unpunished for racist abuse by fans

Cagliari football club apologize for racist abuse from fans

Verona fined €20,000 for Matuidi racist abuse

Holders Juventus into Italian Cup semi-finals

Football: Hamsik ensures Napoli end year on top

Rome's €50,000 Christmas tree has been declared dead
Advertisement

Recent highlights

21 mildly interesting facts about the Italian language

Seven very Italian ways to beat the January blues

Seven very Italian ways to beat the January blues
Advertisement

The food and drink you need for an Italian Christmas feast

This tiny mountain retreat has Italy’s newest three-star restaurant

19 of your favourite Italian words (and some of ours)

10 surprising pasta facts in honour of Italy’s favourite food
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 21 mildly interesting facts about the Italian language
  2. Seven very Italian ways to beat the January blues
  3. Migrant electrocuted on top of train from Italy to France
  4. Italy holds security summit on Naples’ teen gang violence
  5. Italy's election is a political risk for the EU, economic commissioner warns
Advertisement

Noticeboard

11/01
Elegant countryside villa near Pula, Sardinia
04/01
Best selling book: A Zany Slice of Tuscany
11/12
American for the Camino de Santiago in Italy
16/11
An American Family in Italy
06/11
A Expat Doctor Blogs About Italy
View all notices
Advertisement