The real thing: Italian girl finds worm in her Coca-Cola

18 January 2018
18:32 CET+01:00
Photo: AlexanderMils/Depositphotos
18 January 2018
18:32 CET+01:00
A girl in the south of Italy was briefly taken to hospital after discovering a worm in the can of Coca-Cola she'd been drinking.

The 12-year-old girl, from the town of Andria in the Apulia region, noticed the worm in her mouth after taking a swig from the can, Ansa reported this week.

She went to hospital as a precaution but was not suffering any ill effects and doctors released her after a few hours, a hospital spokesman told the news agency. 

The worm was also examined and will be sent to a specialist laboratory to be analyzed. 

"From a first look under the microscope there doesn't appear to be anything to worry about," the spokesman said.

Police and food hygiene inspectors confiscated the can and are seeking to find out where it came from, Ansa said. 

