Italy's literary superstar Elena Ferrante gets a newspaper column – in English

19 January 2018
15:58 CET+01:00
Italy’s literary superstar Elena Ferrante gets a newspaper column – in English
Elena Ferrante's novels on sale in Rome. Photo: Gabriel Bouys/APF
19 January 2018
15:58 CET+01:00
Readers who raced through Elena Ferrante’s Neapolitan series will soon be able to get a weekly fix from the elusive Italian novelist, in the form of a column for British newspaper The Guardian.

The author known as Ferrante – believed, though not confirmed, to be Rome-based writer Anita Raja – will write a personal column every weekend on everything from “childhood, ageing, gender and, in her debut article, first love”, according to the paper.

Ferrante will write in Italian and be translated into English by the same translator who helped turned her novels into international bestsellers, Ann Goldstein.

Little has been heard from the novelist since an Italian journalist “unmasked” her in 2016, though she is known to be working on a TV adaptation of her bestselling four-part series.

The show is a co-production of Italian public broadcaster Rai and the US cable network HBO, directed by Saverio Costanzo and with an all-Italian cast.

Shooting is due to begin in Naples this month, according to Ansa. The first eight episodes will cover the span of Ferrante’s first book in the series, My Brilliant Friend, with an option to adapt all four books over a total of 32 episodes. 

