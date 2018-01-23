Legendary Italian winemaker Bruno Giacosa dead

Bruno Giacosa was famous for his Barolo wines. Photo: Alex Markow/Getty Images/AFP

Famed Italian winemaker Bruno Giacosa, whose classic Piedmontese wines include Barolo and Barbaresco, has died aged 88, Italian media reported on Tuesday.

Born in the northern Langhe region, Giacosa was born in a family of winemakers and in 1967 founded the Falletto house, famed for its red wines as well as its Roero Arneis, a dry white Piedmontese wine.

He died in hospital in Alba in northern Italy between Sunday and Monday, the reports said.

In 2012, Giacosa received a doctorate from the University of Gastronomic Sciences in Pollenzo, Piedmont.

Addressing the ceremony, he had said: "One of my earliest memories is smelling the wine made by grandfather Carlo.

"I was just a boy then. And so I didn't drink wine. But I quickly developed a good nose. I figured out that you had to pay attention to the aromas that would emerge from the grapes when you bit into them during the harvest."

Giacosa had been ailing for several years and had transferred ownership of the business to his daughter Bruna.