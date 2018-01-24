'Italians first': Italy's far-right leader echoes Trump in election campaign

Matteo Salvini pictured in Milan this week. Photo: Miguel Medina/AFP

The leader of Italy's far-right party, Matteo Salvini, repeated the slogan 'Italians first' in a TV interview in which he laid out plans to expel hundreds of thousands of illegal migrants.

"In Italy there are too many illegal immigrants who go around making trouble. I can't take it anymore," said Salvini on political talk show Dimartedì.

Salvini's Northern League party is part of a centre-right alliance led by Silvio Berlusconi and currently leading opinion polls.

Salvini said that if he became prime minister, he would ensure that within a year 100,000 "illegal migrants" would be sent back to their countries of origin, saying: "In this moment of crisis and unemployment, the more migrants that come in, the more confusion."

However, it is not clear how he plans to overcome the bureaucratic obstacles that have slowed down deportations, including the difficulty of tracking down those who live without documents and work in the black economy, or dealing with countries of origin that refuse to accept deported migrants.

The Northern League leader tweeted along with the show, using the hashtag #Primagliitaliani ("Italians first"), one of the party's slogans in the 2018 election campaign and a sentiment echoed in several of his statements.

He accused former PM Matteo Renzi of "betraying the Italians" and said the Northern League would put forward as a candidate "anyone who recognizes themselves in the League's slogan 'Italians first'".

The day before he had said on Twitter that this slogan was the party's "only objective".

The 'Italians First' slogan, with its clear parallel to Donald Trump's catchphrase 'America First', is one of several recent shifts in Salvini's rhetoric which give insight into how the party hopes to gain votes in the 2018 election scheduled for March 4th.