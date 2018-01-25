Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Venice restaurant that overcharged tourists fined more than €10,000

The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
25 January 2018
17:11 CET+01:00
tourismvenicetravel

Share this article

Venice restaurant that overcharged tourists fined more than €10,000
Venice's tourist hotspots have been accused of ripping off visitors. Photo: Miguel Medina/AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
25 January 2018
17:11 CET+01:00
An expensive lunch in the heart of Venice ended up costing the restaurant dearer than the guests: the eatery that charged four tourists €1,100 for their meal has been fined more than €10,000.

The incident, which made headlines across Italy and abroad, earned the Osteria da Luca a visit from police, health officers and building inspectors, as well as an investigation by the Guardia di Finanza, Italy’s financial crime police.

The inspections have resulted in fines totalling round €14,000 so far, according to Il Gazzettino. Authorities found a number of structural and food safety irregularities, local media reports said.

The Guardia di Finanza are continuing to investigate whether the restaurant may have failed to issue other customers a receipt, as it did in the case of the four tourists.

The customers, Japanese students living in Bologna, were only able to prove the price of their lunch thanks to a credit card receipt, which showed they had paid the restaurant an eye-watering €1,143. They had ordered four steaks, a platter of fried seafood and a few drinks.

They later made a police complaint, prompting support from a Venice residents’ group, the Gruppo 25 Aprile, and a promise from Mayor Luigi Brugnaro of a full investigation.

The four students have since been invited back to Venice by the Venetian Hoteliers Association, which offered them two nights in one of the lagoon city’s luxury hotels – free of charge, naturally – in an effort to counteract the “grave damage that the episode is doing to the city’s image”.

Not every tourist overcharged in Venice is so lucky.

In November 2017, a British family complained about a €500 bill for lunch near St Mark's Square, saying waiters had taken advantage of their lack of Italian skills to bring them expensive dishes they hadn’t ordered. That came shortly after a Japanese couple was charged €120 for a plate of lobster at a central Venice trattoria, though they were able to get the bill reduced by 40 percent with the help of another customer.

At the time, Mayor Brugnaro branded the British visitors “cheapskates”.

On the same day as the latest incident, three of the students’ friends ate at another restaurant, the Trattoria Casanova, where they ended up being charged more than €300 for two first courses, one main and two bottles of water. Again, they weren’t given a receipt.

Authorities also inspected that restaurant this week, according to La Nuova Venezia, though officers didn’t find any infractions.

Price disputes are especially common around the time of the annual Venice carnival – which starts this weekend – when the city is even more packed with tourists than usual. The Guardia di Finanza usually step up their restaurant inspections in the historic centre to check whether eateries are issuing receipts, La Nuova Venezia said, resulting in fines and even temporary closures. 

Stay tuned for The Local's guide to authentic spots to eat and drink on a budget in Venice.

Venice authorities open inquiry into €1,100 restaurant bill for tourists

tourismvenicetravel
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The one underrated thing that makes any relocation easier

When you’re living in a new country, this can suddenly become a necessity in ways you might not have realised.

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

The volunteer opportunity with a unique difference

Related articles

Tourists evacuated by helicopter amid avalanches in South Tyrol

Venice authorities open inquiry into €1,100 restaurant bill for tourists

Europe brings on charm and blue skies to lure Chinese tourists

Italian regulator fines six travel booking sites for unfair practices

Avalanche warnings leave tourists trapped in South Tyrol ski resorts

Seven very Italian ways to beat the January blues

Italy’s biggest bank to invest €5 billion in tourism

Ryanair braced for February strike by Italian unions
Advertisement

Recent highlights

21 mildly interesting facts about the Italian language

Seven very Italian ways to beat the January blues

Seven very Italian ways to beat the January blues
Advertisement

The food and drink you need for an Italian Christmas feast

This tiny mountain retreat has Italy’s newest three-star restaurant

19 of your favourite Italian words (and some of ours)

10 surprising pasta facts in honour of Italy’s favourite food
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Italy has a worse quality of life than China: survey
  2. Call Me by Your Name, tale of gay love in Italy, nominated for four Oscars
  3. Venice authorities open inquiry into €1,100 restaurant bill for tourists
  4. Three dead, dozens hurt as train derails near Milan
  5. These are the promises Italy's political parties have made to voters
Advertisement

Noticeboard

11/01
Elegant countryside villa near Pula, Sardinia
04/01
Best selling book: A Zany Slice of Tuscany
11/12
American for the Camino de Santiago in Italy
16/11
An American Family in Italy
06/11
A Expat Doctor Blogs About Italy
View all notices
Advertisement