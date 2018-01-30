Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Brazilian tourist falls to his death in Rome

The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
30 January 2018
09:45 CET+01:00
rometourismtouristaccident

Share this article

Brazilian tourist falls to his death in Rome
The Tiber by the Castel Sant'Angelo, where a Brasilian fell to his death. Photo: Tiziana Fabi/AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
30 January 2018
09:45 CET+01:00
A tourist died in Rome after falling from a high wall along the banks of the River Tiber.

The man, named in the Italian press as 29-year-old Adam Conejo from Brazil, fell near the Castel Sant'Angelo on the right bank of the Tiber at around 4pm on Sunday, though his death was only reported on Monday.

He was taken to hospital but died shortly afterwards, La Stampa said. 

According to the Corriere della Sera, the accident happened while the man was seated on the top of the embankment, talking to his wife and some friends. He reportedly lost his balance while turning round, though an autopsy will be carried out to establish if he could have been taken ill.

He fell several metres on the bank below, which was full of people enjoying the Sunday afternoon sunshine at the time. 

The Tiber is surrounded by stone walls over 10 metres high in parts as it runs through Rome's city centre, a flood defence system designed to stop the river bursting its banks. 

Accidents are not uncommon and can be fatal. In 2013 an American student fell to his death from the top of the embankment, as did a 22-year-old German man in 2015. Both cases happened late at night, when the people involved may have been drinking.

Codacons, an association for consumer rights and the defence of the environment, has previously called for safety barriers to be installed along the top of the Tiber embankment in order to prevent more falls. 

rometourismtouristaccident
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The one underrated thing that makes any relocation easier

When you’re living in a new country, this can suddenly become a necessity in ways you might not have realised.

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

The volunteer opportunity with a unique difference

Related articles

Man arrested for pushing woman onto Rome metro tracks

Venice restaurant that overcharged tourists fined more than €10,000

Rome to rename streets that honour supporters of fascism

Italy’s biggest bank to invest €5 billion in tourism

Woman hit by Rome metro train, might have been pushed

Here’s everything we know so far about the Milan train crash

Lazio fined but avoid stadium ban over anti-Semitic Anne Frank posters

Three dead, dozens hurt as train derails near Milan
Advertisement

Recent highlights

21 mildly interesting facts about the Italian language

Seven very Italian ways to beat the January blues

Seven very Italian ways to beat the January blues
Advertisement

The food and drink you need for an Italian Christmas feast

This tiny mountain retreat has Italy’s newest three-star restaurant

19 of your favourite Italian words (and some of ours)

10 surprising pasta facts in honour of Italy’s favourite food
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. An introduction to Italy's small political parties
  2. These are the promises Italy's political parties have made to voters
  3. Who’s who in Italy’s 2018 election?
  4. Another 'tragic day in the Mediterranean': At least two dead and hundreds rescued
  5. Twelve authentic spots to eat and drink on a budget in Venice
Advertisement

Noticeboard

26/01
ViewfromRome
11/01
Elegant countryside villa near Pula, Sardinia
04/01
Best selling book: A Zany Slice of Tuscany
11/12
American for the Camino de Santiago in Italy
16/11
An American Family in Italy
06/11
A Expat Doctor Blogs About Italy
View all notices
Advertisement