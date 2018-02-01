Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
IN PICTURES: Best photos of the super blue blood moon over Italy

1 February 2018
15:34 CET+01:00
moonphotos

The moon over Piazza Vittorio Veneto in Palermo, Sicily. Photo: gerlos/Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0
1 February 2018
15:34 CET+01:00
Italy was at its scenic best in the light of the "super blue blood moon" on Wednesday night.

The rare phenomenon occurs when a total lunar eclipse, a blue moon and a supermoon fall on the same night. A blue moon occurs when a full moon occurs twice in one calendar month, and a supermoon is seen when the moon is closest to the earth. When the moon is fully eclipsed, it often looks red – a phenomenon called a blood moon.

The effect, which hasn't been visible in the western hemisphere for more than 150 years, was a gift for sky-watchers and photographers alike. 

Here are some of our favourite shots of the super blue blood moon over Italy.

Notaresco, Abruzzo

 

A post shared by m@>< caporale (@msmcaporale) on


Positano, Amalfi Coast


Castel del Monte, Apulia


Recanati, Marche


Assisi, Umbria

 

A post shared by Rossano Mancini (@rossano_mancini) on


Castello Carafa, Calabria

 

A post shared by 🌏🌏 (@cataldoart_italy) on


Taranto, Apulia


Roseto degli Abruzzi, Abruzzo

 

Corigliano Calabro, Calabria

 

A post shared by DanielaG19 (@daniela_gradilone19) on


Chieti, Abruzzo

 

A post shared by Antonello Fanti (@antonello_fanti) on


St Peter's Square, the Vatican

 

A post shared by tiz (@titto_t) on

Did you get a shot of the supermoon? Share it with us via email, on Facebook or on Twitter. And follow The Local on Instagram for more pictures of Italy. 

moonphotos
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

