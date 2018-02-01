IN PICTURES: Best photos of the super blue blood moon over Italy

The rare phenomenon occurs when a total lunar eclipse, a blue moon and a supermoon fall on the same night. A blue moon occurs when a full moon occurs twice in one calendar month, and a supermoon is seen when the moon is closest to the earth. When the moon is fully eclipsed, it often looks red – a phenomenon called a blood moon.
The effect, which hasn't been visible in the western hemisphere for more than 150 years, was a gift for sky-watchers and photographers alike.
Here are some of our favourite shots of the super blue blood moon over Italy.
Notaresco, Abruzzo
Positano, Amalfi Coast
Castel del Monte, Apulia
Recanati, Marche
Assisi, Umbria
Castello Carafa, Calabria
Taranto, Apulia
Roseto degli Abruzzi, Abruzzo
Corigliano Calabro, Calabria
Chieti, Abruzzo
St Peter's Square, the Vatican
