IN PICTURES: Best photos of the super blue blood moon over Italy

Italy was at its scenic best in the light of the "super blue blood moon" on Wednesday night.

The rare phenomenon occurs when a total lunar eclipse, a blue moon and a supermoon fall on the same night. A blue moon occurs when a full moon occurs twice in one calendar month, and a supermoon is seen when the moon is closest to the earth. When the moon is fully eclipsed, it often looks red – a phenomenon called a blood moon.

The effect, which hasn't been visible in the western hemisphere for more than 150 years, was a gift for sky-watchers and photographers alike.

Here are some of our favourite shots of the super blue blood moon over Italy.

Notaresco, Abruzzo

Positano, Amalfi Coast

Castel del Monte, Apulia

Recanati, Marche

Assisi, Umbria

Castello Carafa, Calabria

Taranto, Apulia

Roseto degli Abruzzi, Abruzzo

Corigliano Calabro, Calabria

Chieti, Abruzzo

St Peter's Square, the Vatican

