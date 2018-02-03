Six immigrants injured in Italy drive-by shooting

According to the Il Resto del Carlino newspaper, the man -- a 28-year-old local with links to the populist Northern League -- fired his first shots around the Via dei Velini area and then proceeded to drive his black Alfa Romeo 147 car around the city centre, targeting immigrants.
All of the victims have been hospitalised, although only one appears to have been seriously injured, with a shot hitting her in the abdomen. Il Resto del Carlino reported that seven people have been injured, but La Repubblica put the number at six.
"The wounded persons are of foreign nationality," police said in a statement.
The paper claims that the shooting began at 11.00am local time and continued for about two hours until the man was seized by police, having abandoning his car near the town's war memorial.
After leaving the car, the man mounted the monument and performed a fascist 'Roman' salute.
The police have released a picture of the shaven-headed man, draped in an Italian flag, as he was taken away.
According to the La Repubblica newspaper the man, who has been identified, had put himself forward as a candidate for Italy's Northern League in the 2017 municipal elections, and was even pictured in a party manifesto next to the party's mayoral candidate Luigi Baldassarri. He failed to win any support.
According to the newspaper, the man has admitted to both carry out the shootings and to performing a 'Roman salute'.
Local media are linking the attack to the murder of an 18-year-girl whose dismembered body was found in two suitcases last Wednesday. Police are holding a Nigerian man custody over the killing.
The local municipality raised an alert at around 12pm, warning citizens to stay inside until the "dangerous situation" had subsided.