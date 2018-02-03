Six immigrants injured in Italy drive-by shooting

28-year-old Luca Traini was draped in an Italian flag as he was taken away by police: Photo: Macerata Police

A man draped in an Italian flag has shot at least six dark-skinned foreigners in a drive-by rampage in Macerata, central Italy.

According to the Il Resto del Carlino newspaper, the man -- a 28-year-old local with links to the populist Northern League -- fired his first shots around the Via dei Velini area and then proceeded to drive his black Alfa Romeo 147 car around the city centre, targeting immigrants.

All of the victims have been hospitalised, although only one appears to have been seriously injured, with a shot hitting her in the abdomen. Il Resto del Carlino reported that seven people have been injured, but La Repubblica put the number at six.

"The wounded persons are of foreign nationality," police said in a statement.

The paper claims that the shooting began at 11.00am local time and continued for about two hours until the man was seized by police, having abandoning his car near the town's war memorial.

After leaving the car, the man mounted the monument and performed a fascist 'Roman' salute.

The police have released a picture of the shaven-headed man, draped in an Italian flag, as he was taken away.