Two killed in avalanche at resort near Rome

The Campo Felice resort is popular with skiers from the Italian capital. Photo: Campo Felice press office

Two people were killed in an avalanche as they were skiing off-piste at a resort in central Italy, emergency services said on Sunday.

They said a third person was slightly injured and taken to hospital by helicopter following the accident in the resort of Campo Felice, 120 kilometres (75 miles) east of Rome.

Campo Felice is a small resort popular with Rome residents in the Apennine Mountains.