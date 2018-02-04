Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Two killed in avalanche at resort near Rome

4 February 2018
The Campo Felice resort is popular with skiers from the Italian capital. Photo: Campo Felice press office
4 February 2018
Two people were killed in an avalanche as they were skiing off-piste at a resort in central Italy, emergency services said on Sunday.
They said a third person was slightly injured and taken to hospital by helicopter following the accident in the resort of Campo Felice, 120 kilometres (75 miles) east of Rome.
   
Campo Felice is a small resort popular with Rome residents in the Apennine Mountains.
