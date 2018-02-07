Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Parent attacks teen referee after Italian youth football match

AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
7 February 2018
08:53 CET+01:00
sportfootballcrime

Share this article

Parent attacks teen referee after Italian youth football match
File photo: pressmaster/Depositphotos
AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
7 February 2018
08:53 CET+01:00
A teenage Italian female referee was hospitalized after being attacked by an angry parent after a youth game in Tuscany, according to press reports on Tuesday.

The referee, a 17-year-old girl, was injured when the boy's father kicked down the door of the locker room following Sunday's regional youth championship game between Junior Tiferno and Bastia at Arezzo in eastern Tuscany.

The man -- whose son played for visiting side Bastia -- was infuriated after a penalty decision was overturned.

The father followed the referee as she left the pitch and kicked in the door of the locker room before being restrained by team members.

The young referee was brought to hospital with a hip injury and in a state of shock, but was later released, Gazzetta Dello Sport reported, adding that a police investigation had been opened.

READ ALSO: The latest sports headlines from The Local

sportfootballcrime
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Make a difference volunteering overseas in 2018

There's no better time than the start of a new year to help bring about positive change in the world. Find out why scores of young idealists are signing up to change people's lives for the better by volunteering abroad.

The one underrated thing that makes any relocation easier

Related articles

'Stop the violence': Italians march to remember woman found dismembered in Macerata

'Alarming' messages of solidarity for Macerata shooter, lawyer reveals

'It could have been me': Shooting highlights racial tensions ahead of Italy election

Football: Serie A TV rights sold to MediaPro for €1.05 billion

Six immigrants injured in Italy drive-by shooting

Italy's Serie A slashes spending on January transfers

Italy's illegal workforce is booming, new report warns

Former Italy football coach Azeglio Vicini dies
Advertisement

Recent highlights

The curious history behind Nutella, the world-famous spread

Eight spectacular Italian carnivals to explore outside Venice

Eight spectacular Italian carnivals to explore outside Venice
Advertisement

IN PICTURES: Venice's iconic Carnival kicks off in style

21 mildly interesting facts about the Italian language

Seven very Italian ways to beat the January blues

Seven very Italian ways to beat the January blues
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. The curious history behind Nutella, the world-famous spread
  2. Everything you need to know about the Sanremo Music Festival, Italy's answer to Eurovision
  3. Italy puts 200,000 classic Italian songs online for free
  4. Who’s who in Italy’s 2018 election?
  5. Clashes at banned protest against Erdogan's visit to Rome, one hurt
Advertisement

Noticeboard

31/01
Holiday in Genova
26/01
ViewfromRome
11/01
Elegant countryside villa near Pula, Sardinia
04/01
Best selling book: A Zany Slice of Tuscany
11/12
American for the Camino de Santiago in Italy
16/11
An American Family in Italy
View all notices
Advertisement