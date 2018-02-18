Pope: 'I don't know how to use the internet'

Pope Francis arrives at the Basilica of Sant’Anselmo on Wednesday. Photo: Filippo Monteforte/AFP

The 81-year-old Pope Francis admitted on Saturday that he struggles with modern technology.

"I don't know how to use online networks and that kind of thing, not even mobile phones, I don't have one," he told his audience.

"I don't know how to use the internet. When I have to send an email I write it by hand and a secretary sends it for me," he added.

Pope Francis also joked on Saturday that he is on the "waiting list" for sainthood, along with his retired predecessor Benedict XVI.

Pope Paul VI, a great reformer of the Roman Catholic church who died in 1978, will be made a saint this year, Francis said during a meeting with clergy in Rome.

"As for Benedict XVI and myself, we're on the waiting list," the Argentinian pontiff said.

Those who have already left that waiting room include Popes John XXIII and John Paul II, already both saints.