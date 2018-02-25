Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Pope calls for immediate halt to Syria violence

AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
25 February 2018
17:20 CET+01:00
popesyria

Share this article

Pope calls for immediate halt to Syria violence
Photo: AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
25 February 2018
17:20 CET+01:00
Pope Francis on Sunday called for an immediate end to violence in Syria to allow aid deliveries, especially in the rebel enclave of Eastern Ghouta which has been hit by regime bombardment.

"This February has been one of the most violent (periods) in seven years of conflict," he said during Angelus prayers. "All this is inhuman. One cannot fight evil with another evil."

"I therefore issue an urgent appeal for an immediate halt to violence to allow access to humanitarian aid -- food and medicines -- and the evacuation of the wounded and sick.

New air strikes hit Eastern Ghouta on Saturday raising the civilian death toll from seven days of intense bombardment to over 500 including more than 120 children, according to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor.

The UN Security Council unanimously demanded a 30-day ceasefire in Syria.

But the proposal will not apply to "individuals, groups, undertakings and entities associated" with Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State group.

READ ALSO: Germany, France urge Russia to pressure Syria for 'immediate' ceasefire

popesyria
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Make a difference volunteering overseas in 2018

There's no better time than the start of a new year to help bring about positive change in the world. Find out why scores of young idealists are signing up to change people's lives for the better by volunteering abroad.

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Vatican sets up new exorcism training courses as demand triples in Italy
  2. Immigration in Italy: Fact-checking five common myths and assumptions
  3. Today in Italian politics: Italy is braced for a weekend of protests
  4. Snow, ice and freezing rain set in as Italy braces for a wintery weekend
  5. Italian nonna, 93, heads to Kenya to volunteer in orphanage
Advertisement

Noticeboard

16/02
A Expat Doctor Blogs About Italy
31/01
Holiday in Genova
26/01
ViewfromRome
11/01
Elegant countryside villa near Pula, Sardinia
04/01
Best selling book: A Zany Slice of Tuscany
11/12
American for the Camino de Santiago in Italy
View all notices
Advertisement