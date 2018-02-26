Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
IN PICTURES: Snowmen and skiers in Rome after historic snowfall

The Local
26 February 2018
IN PICTURES: Snowmen and skiers in Rome after historic snowfall
People walking in the snow by the Colosseum. Photo: Tiziana Fabi/AFP
Rome awoke under a blanket of snow on Monday morning, with some areas of the capital covered in five centimetres of the white stuff. It's the first snowfall in Rome in six years, and it looks stunning. Here are some pictures that capture the magic of snow-covered Italy.


A man skis past St Peter's Square.

For anyone not currently in Rome, you can watch live-streamed footage of the snow at the Vatican from their webcams.

Or just enjoy this video of priests having a snowball fight, shared on Twitter by journalist Mustafa Marghadi:


A panoramic view of the snow-covered city.


Schools were closed in the capital on Monday as the capital was hit by historic levels of snow.

Italian journalist Andrea Bettini described the snowy squares and streets as "scenes from a fairy tale".


A Swiss Guard stands unflinching under the flakes.


Photo: Vincenzo Pinto/AFP


People build a snowman in St Peter's Square.


The Colosseum was another monument to enjoy a wintery makeover.


... and the Forum. Photo: Vincenzo Pinto/AFP


People hurrying through the streets on Monday morning. Photo: Vincenzo Pinto/AFP


Rome's Piazza Venezia. The Altare della Patria is sometimes called the Wedding Cake, and now it's covered in frosting.


A snowy Piazza Navona.

All photos, unless otherwise stated: Tiziana Fabi

Have you got pictures of the snow in Italy you'd like us to publish? Send them to us at news.italy@thelocal.com or tag us on social media!

Recent highlights

