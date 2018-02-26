IN PICTURES: Snowmen and skiers in Rome after historic snowfall

A man skis past St Peter's Square.
For anyone not currently in Rome, you can watch live-streamed footage of the snow at the Vatican from their webcams.
Or just enjoy this video of priests having a snowball fight, shared on Twitter by journalist Mustafa Marghadi:
Priestersneeuwballenoorlog op het Sint Pieter. pic.twitter.com/lLyT5B81st— Mustafa Marghadi (@mousmar) February 26, 2018
A panoramic view of the snow-covered city.
Schools were closed in the capital on Monday as the capital was hit by historic levels of snow.
Continua a nevicare abbondantemente a #Roma: scenari da favola in centro#neve #nevearoma #snow #Burian pic.twitter.com/VnS8bDVVSg— Andrea Bettini (@andreabettini) February 26, 2018
Italian journalist Andrea Bettini described the snowy squares and streets as "scenes from a fairy tale".
A Swiss Guard stands unflinching under the flakes.
Photo: Vincenzo Pinto/AFP
People build a snowman in St Peter's Square.
Snowboarding where chariots once dueled in Rome’s Circus Maximus. pic.twitter.com/N2CoZzrPmY— Christopher Livesay (@cLivesay) February 26, 2018
The Colosseum was another monument to enjoy a wintery makeover.
... and the Forum. Photo: Vincenzo Pinto/AFP
People hurrying through the streets on Monday morning. Photo: Vincenzo Pinto/AFP
Rome's Piazza Venezia. The Altare della Patria is sometimes called the Wedding Cake, and now it's covered in frosting.
A snowy Piazza Navona.
All photos, unless otherwise stated: Tiziana Fabi
