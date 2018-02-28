Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Rome to ban diesel cars from 2024

AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
28 February 2018
15:26 CET+01:00
environmentromedieselpollution

Share this article

Rome to ban diesel cars from 2024
A taxi in Rome. Photo: Andreas Solaro/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
28 February 2018
15:26 CET+01:00
Rome will ban all diesel vehicles from driving in the city centre from 2024 to combat pollution, the mayor said on Wednesday.

Virginia Raggi, a member of the populist Five Star Movement (M5S) made the pledge during an address to women mayors from around the world at the Women4Climate conference in Mexico, publishing details on her return to Italy.

"From 2024, the use of diesel cars in the centre of Rome will be banned," she wrote on her Facebook page.

Diesel usage has already been in decline in Europe for several years with carmakers under increasing pressure to return to petrol engines while stepping up the development of electric vehicles.

Two days ago, Britain's Financial Times said Italian-American group Fiat Chrysler plans to ditch diesel from all of its passenger vehicles by 2022 following a huge fall in demand and growing costs.

And on Tuesday, a top German court issued a landmark decision permitting cities to impose diesel driving bans in order to fight pollution, plunging millions of car owners into uncertainty.

environmentromedieselpollution
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Is this the trick to launching your international career?

An MBA could be what you need to take the elusive next step in your career.

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. IN PICTURES: Snowmen and skiers in Rome after historic snowfall
  2. Here's how heavy snowfall is affecting Italy
  3. These are the promises Italy's political parties have made to voters
  4. Italy braces for more freezing weather as snow causes traffic chaos
  5. Today in Italian politics: Italy's latest candidate for prime minister is a real clown
Advertisement

Noticeboard

16/02
A Expat Doctor Blogs About Italy
31/01
Holiday in Genova
26/01
ViewfromRome
11/01
Elegant countryside villa near Pula, Sardinia
04/01
Best selling book: A Zany Slice of Tuscany
11/12
American for the Camino de Santiago in Italy
View all notices
Advertisement