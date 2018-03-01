15 incredible pictures of snow in Italy

Venice has experienced more than its fair share of extreme weather this year. First, a drought meant several canals were completely dry with the gondolas and other boats unable to use them, and here the city's iconic gondolas are pictured covered in snow. Photo: Andrea Pattaro/AFP
St Mark's Square, Venice. As one of the most photographed locations in Italy it's hard to get a unique shot, but this picture is certainly that. Photo: Andrea Pattaro/AFP
This couple will never forget their wedding day. Photo: Andrea Pattaro/AFP
Venice's snow-covered rooftops seen from above. Photo: Andrea Pattaro/AFP
A breathtaking view over Abruzzo. Photo: Alessandro Giangiulio/Flickr
Tuscany's rolling hills look good in white.
This snap of Milan shows the Sempione Park covered in a blanket of the white stuff. Photo: Miguel Medina/AFP
Milan's Sforzesco castle. Photo: Miguel Medina/AFP
In front of the castle, an eerily partially-frozen fountain. Photo: Miguel Medina/AFP
It's not often you get to see palm trees with a dusting of snow -- except at Milan's Duomo. Photo: Miguel Medina/AFP
A snow-covered Mount Vesuvius.
Snow in Naples. Photo: Carlo Raso/Public domain
The Roman Forum, which has only seen snow a handful of times in its millennia-long history. Photo: Vincenzo Pinto/AFP
It's not often you get to see the ancient ruins of Pompei with a dusting of snow.
Rome's nuns had fun taking photos in the snow. Photo: Vincenzo Pinto/AFP
Got any pictures of Italy in the snow? Send them to us at news.italy@thelocal.com