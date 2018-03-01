Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
15 incredible pictures of snow in Italy

1 March 2018
Venice as you've never seen it before. Photo: Andrea Pattaro/AFP
1 March 2018
As the 'Beast from the East' continues to sweep across Italy, parts of the country that rarely see snow are covered in a blanket of the white stuff. The result? These incredible photographs.


Venice has experienced more than its fair share of extreme weather this year. First, a drought meant several canals were completely dry with the gondolas and other boats unable to use them, and here the city's iconic gondolas are pictured covered in snow. Photo: Andrea Pattaro/AFP


St Mark's Square, Venice. As one of the most photographed locations in Italy it's hard to get a unique shot, but this picture is certainly that. Photo: Andrea Pattaro/AFP


This couple will never forget their wedding day. Photo: Andrea Pattaro/AFP


Venice's snow-covered rooftops seen from above. Photo: Andrea Pattaro/AFP


A breathtaking view over Abruzzo. Photo: Alessandro Giangiulio/Flickr

Tuscany's rolling hills look good in white.


This snap of Milan shows the Sempione Park covered in a blanket of the white stuff. Photo: Miguel Medina/AFP


Milan's Sforzesco castle. Photo: Miguel Medina/AFP


In front of the castle, an eerily partially-frozen fountain. Photo: Miguel Medina/AFP


It's not often you get to see palm trees with a dusting of snow -- except at Milan's Duomo. Photo: Miguel Medina/AFP

 

A post shared by Marianna Iervolino (@mariannaier) on

A snow-covered Mount Vesuvius.


Snow in Naples. Photo: Carlo Raso/Public domain

The Roman Forum, which has only seen snow a handful of times in its millennia-long history. Photo: Vincenzo Pinto/AFP

It's not often you get to see the ancient ruins of Pompei with a dusting of snow.

Rome's nuns had fun taking photos in the snow. Photo: Vincenzo Pinto/AFP

Got any pictures of Italy in the snow? Send them to us at news.italy@thelocal.com

