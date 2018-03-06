Italian election: How international politicians reacted to the result

League leader Matteo Salvini (far right) with leaders of European populist parties including Geert Wilders and Marine Le Pen at their European Parliament's Europe of Nations and Freedom (ENF) congress

The results of Italy's election show deep losses for the governing centre-left, massive gains for the Five Star Movement, and the populist league the dominant force in a right-wing coalition. Here's how world leaders have reacted.

Germany: 'Try to form a government quicker than we did'

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman on Monday wished post-election Italy success in forming a "stable government", adding that he hoped Rome wouldn't take six months as Berlin just did.



"Italy is our friend and partner, and we wish those responsible success in forming a stable government, for the benefit of Italians as well as of our common Europe," said Steffen Seibert.



Asked whether Merkel would soon want to meet Luigi Di Maio of the Five Star Movement, Seibert stressed that the final result of the vote was still outstanding.



"And of course contact will be established with the next Italian government, whatever its makeup," Seibert told a regular news conference.



Asked about any advice Germany had for Italy, Seibert said that "one wants to wish everyone that it doesn't take six months", referring to the country's own half-year of government paralysis.

France: 'Migration was key factor in vote'

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that "migration pressure" had played a key role in Italy's general election which saw a surge in support for anti-establishment and far-right parties.

He said the results needed to be be interpreted in the context of "major migration pressure" that had "undeniably" affected the country, which is the main landing spot for hundreds of thousands of migrants from Africa each year.

Asked about the impact of eurosceptic parties making gains in Italy, Macron replied: "France will continue to defend a Europe that protects, a Europe of ambition."

Russia: 'Want Italy to be a good partner'

A spokesperson for Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the Italian election was "an internal matter" when asked for comment, Ansa reported, adding that Italians "have the right to vote for parties they see as the future of their country".

Putin also said that it was in Russia's interest for Italy to remain a "good partner".

Leftwing Israeli newspaper Haaretz ran a column on Monday with the headline: 'Vladimir Putin just won Italy's election'. It was indeed good news for the Russian President, despite a disappointing result for his long-time ally Silvio Berlusconi. Both the Five Star Movement and League have called for an end on sanctions to Russia, and League leader Salvini has made several trips to the country -- on one of them, in March 2017, he signed a 'collaboration agreement' with the deputy speaker of the Russian parliament on behalf of Putin's party.

Celebrations from European populists

Congratulations / congratulazioni @matteosalvinimi !!! https://t.co/t8QolYWs0k — Geert Wilders (@geertwilderspvv) March 5, 2018 La progression spectaculaire et l'arrivée en tête de la coalition de La Ligue emmenée par notre allié et ami @matteosalvinimi est une nouvelle étape du réveil des peuples !

Chaleureuses félicitations ! 👏🏻 MLP#Elezioni2018 #Italie🇮🇹 — Marine Le Pen (@MLP_officiel) March 5, 2018 Across Europe, leaders of populist parties celebrated the result, including Geert Wilders (leader of the Dutch Party for Freedom), Marine Le Pen (President of France's National Front) and Nigel Farage (former leader of the UK's UKIP). The spectacular progression of the League, led by our ally and friend Matteo Salvini, and its arrival at the head of the coalition, is a new stage of the people's awakening! Warm congratulations! Congratulations to my colleagues in the European Parliament @Mov5Stelle for topping the poll tonight. — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) March 5, 2018

EFDD's @Nigel_Farage on the Italian election-



“Congratulations to @M5S_Europa in topping the national poll.



This is a huge surge for Eurosceptic and anti- establishment parties.



The EU’s misguided immigration policy is leading to great resentment and will spell its end.” — EFDD Group (@EFDgroup) March 5, 2018

The Europe of Freedom and Direct Democracy group in the European Parliament also shared comments from Farage praising the Five Star Movement.