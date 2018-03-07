Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Reformist pope Paul VI will soon be a saint: Vatican

AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
7 March 2018
12:02 CET+01:00
vaticansaints

Share this article

Reformist pope Paul VI will soon be a saint: Vatican
Pope John Paul VI pictured in 1964. Photo: EPU files/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
7 March 2018
12:02 CET+01:00
Pope Paul VI, who oversaw the sweeping "Vatican II" reforms of the Catholic Church in the 1960s, will soon be made a saint, the Vatican announced on Wednesday.

Oscar Romero, the archbishop of San Salvador who was assassinated in 1980 after speaking out against repression and social injustice in his country, will also be canonized, the Holy See said in a statement.

Pope Francis signed decrees on Tuesday giving the go-ahead for the honours on the basis of miracles attributed to each candidate, the statement said.

The pope put Paul VI on the path of sainthood by beatifying him in October 2014, while Oscar Romero was likewise elevated to the status of "blessed" in May 2015.

READ ALSO: Short-lived 'Smiling pope' takes first step to sainthood

The Second Vatican Council, or Vatican II, brought wide reforms to the Church and revolutionized the relationship between Catholic believers and priests.

Notably mass, historically celebrated in Latin, was translated into local languages and priests addressed their congregations face-on instead of facing the altar.

Romero's beatification came after decades of controversy over his defence of the poor and repressed, which divided both El Salvador and the Church. He was assassinated at the outset of El Salvador's civil war. That propelled the country deeper into a brutal conflict that raged until 1992, when the right-wing government signed a peace deal with leftist guerrillas.

The movement to make Romero a saint was long resisted by conservative Catholics and the Salvadoran right, who saw veiled Marxism in his sermons eulogizing the poor and radio broadcasts condemning government repression.

READ ALSO: The pope has made it easier for people to become saints 

vaticansaints
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Is this the trick to launching your international career?

An MBA could be what you need to take the elusive next step in your career.

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Italy elects its first black senator: Toni Iwobi of the League
  2. AS IT HAPPENED: Exit polls point to hung parliament after Italian election
  3. Analysis: What can we expect after the Italian election, and how did we get here?
  4. Italian election results: How the world's press reacted
  5. What does Italy's election result mean for the EU?
Advertisement

Noticeboard

16/02
A Expat Doctor Blogs About Italy
31/01
Holiday in Genova
26/01
ViewfromRome
11/01
Elegant countryside villa near Pula, Sardinia
04/01
Best selling book: A Zany Slice of Tuscany
11/12
American for the Camino de Santiago in Italy
View all notices
Advertisement