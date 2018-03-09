Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
IN PICTURES: Italian women stage nationwide protests for equal rights

9 March 2018
10:06 CET+01:00
Young women light flares during the women's march in Milan. Photo: Marco Bertorello/AFP
Women across the country held protests, rallies, and marches in support of equal rights on Wednesday, International Women's Day. Here are some of the striking images from the events.


Women march behind an English-language banner in Milan's city centre. 


Women in right masks paint feminist slogans on the street.

READ ALSO: 12 statistics that show the state of gender equality in Italy


A woman holds a placard reading "If abortion is murder, blowjob is cannibalism" during a march in Milan. 


Young women take part in the march. 


Symbols used on he march includes hearts, flowers, and the Venus symbol.

READ ALSO: How women weeding Italian rice fields took on fascism


A young man taking part in the protest.


A woman wears a placard in support of reproductive rights.


Female members of the Italian Police Honor Guard pictured at the Quirinale (far left and far right), which was decorated in yellow mimosa, the flower that is the symbol of Women's Day in Italy. 

Italian actress Asia Argento (L) along with US singer and actress Rose McGowan (C), who both accuse Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault, and Italian showgirl Miriana Trevisan (R), march in Rome.

READ ALSO: Six inspiring Italian women who changed the world


There were plenty of nods to the #MeToo movement


Protest signs in three languages in Rome.


Women march past Rome's Colosseum holding placards and chanting slogans.

All photos: Marco Bertorello (Milan), Andreas Solaro (Quirinale), Alberto Pizzoli (Rome)/AFP

ANALYSIS: 'Violence against women conditions every aspect of our lives'
 

 

Recent highlights

