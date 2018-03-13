Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

League doesn't want 'improvised' euro exit for Italy: Salvini

AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
13 March 2018
18:24 CET+01:00
2018 electionmatteo salvinieuroeconomyeueurope

Share this article

League doesn't want 'improvised' euro exit for Italy: Salvini
Matteo Salvini of the League at a press conference. Photo: Piero Cruciatti/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
13 March 2018
18:24 CET+01:00
The leader of Italy's populist-right League party, Matteo Salvini, said on Tuesday that the euro was a "mistake" but he did not want a chaotic exit from the single currency.

Salvini, whose party got most votes in the right-wing coalition in Italy's inconclusive general election, said he would not hesitate to breach EU spending rules if he became prime minister.

The March 4th ballot resulted in a hung parliament with the maverick anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S) the biggest party but short of a majority and struggling to find coalition partners.

"The euro is a mistake but I think we cannot plan to leave the euro in an improvised manner," Salvini told reporters at the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

Salvini has claimed he has the "right and duty" to govern Italy, though his coalition with flamboyant ex-PM Silvio Berlusconi's more moderate rightwing Forza Italia party fell short of a majority.

He said if he became the prime minister of Italy, the eurozone's third largest economy, he would not feel bound to stick to the EU's three percent deficit-to-GDP ratio.


Salvini (L) with his allies in the European Parliament, including fellow eurosceptics Marine Le Pen and Geert Wilders. Photo: Emmanuel Dunand/AFP

The limit "is part of the European rules that have been imposed", said Salvini, who is leaving his role as an MEP to take up a seat in the Italian parliament.

"If it's possible [to follow the rule] I will do it, but if respecting the three percent means job losses or social catastrophes, we will not accept it," he said.

The anti-EU, anti-immigrant League wants to renegotiate European treaties and rules which Salvini says have "negative repercussions for Italians".

"If we can't do it, I don't rule anything out but an improvised exit from the euro is not desirable and it's not something we want," he said, adding that his party was working on a "plan B".

Nicolas Bay, an MEP from France's far-right National Front, told AFP they could hold joint events with the League on the campaign trail for next year's European elections.

READ MORE:

2018 electionmatteo salvinieuroeconomyeueurope
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The key to getting more women into leadership positions

Studies show that companies with women in senior management perform better than those without. Yet women are still much less likely to hold leadership positions than men. So, what gives?

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Italy's migrants don't expect life to change after the election
  2. Five years on, Pope Francis under fire over sex abuse scandals
  3. Eight injured after powerful tornado in southern Italy
  4. Venice's water buses to run on recycled cooking oil
  5. Thousands of Italians march against racism after Senegalese man killed in Florence
Advertisement

Noticeboard

16/02
A Expat Doctor Blogs About Italy
31/01
Holiday in Genova
26/01
ViewfromRome
11/01
Elegant countryside villa near Pula, Sardinia
04/01
Best selling book: A Zany Slice of Tuscany
View all notices
Advertisement