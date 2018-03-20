Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Fiorentina rename training ground in tribute to Davide Astori

20 March 2018
07:33 CET+01:00
Fiorentina rename training ground in tribute to Davide Astori
Fiorentina supporters carry a banner reading 'Forever our captain' to Astori's funeral. Photo: Filippo Monteforte/AFP
Serie A club Fiorentina announced that their training ground will be renamed in tribute to former captain Davide Astori, who died aged 31 earlier this month.

The Italian international died suddenly in his hotel room before a match at Udinese on March 4th.

The team's training ground will be renamed the 'Centro Sportivo Davide Astori'.

IN PICTURES: Thousands in Florence for Davide Astori's funeral

"We've made this decision because that was his home," said Fiorentina president Mario Cognini.

"He went there every day for training and used to spend time there with his family too. We believe that honouring him in this way is the right thing to do."

Astori's number 13 shirt was retired by the club, where he had played for three years.

The centre-back came through the youth system at AC Milan before spending eight years at Cagliari, while he also had a loan spell at Roma.

READ ALSO: Astori probably died of heart attack, autopsy finds

