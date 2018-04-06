Italian band's live rig and one-of-a-kind instruments stolen in Gothenburg

Fleshgod Apocalypse's tour van (left) and two of the stolen guitars. Photo: Fleshgod Apocalypse

An Italian metal band has been forced to cancel the rest of its European tour after thieves broke into their van in Sweden and stole the full live production rig, including one-of-a-kind custom instruments and stage props.

Fleshgod Apocalypse played a show in Gothenburg on April 2nd then parked their tour van outside the hotel they were staying in near the ferry port before retiring for the night.

In the morning they discovered their van had been broken into and much of the contents stolen, putting them thousands of euros out of pocket.

"They stole all of our guitars, our electronic equipment and wireless systems, some drum parts, stage props, a lights console and spare parts. We don't have an exact estimation yet, but it's something around 15-20,000 euros worth," piano player Francesco Ferrini told The Local.

The group has released a list of the stolen items and asked musicians to keep an eye out for them in case they appear for sale in the coming weeks. Their guitars are particularly special as they are custom built.

"They're unique, custom-made instruments. They're decorated with two 'F' symbols like violins and are very easy to recognize. No one else in the world uses them," Ferrini said.



The band's stolen bass. Photo: Fleshgod Apocalypse

The band was due to play further shows in Copenhagen, Hamburg, Brasoc and Mannheim this month but has instead returned home due to the theft, which was reported to police in Sweden.

Their endorsers are working to replace the instruments as soon as possible, but the Italian group was not so lucky with the electronics, which were not covered by endorsements.

Ferrini said fans can help by letting Fleshgod Apocalypse know if they see any of the instruments or gear appear online, or by purchasing merchandise if they so wish:

"They can keep their eyes open and check out our social media, where we posted pictures of the stolen guitars and also a list with some of the stolen gear. We don't like crowdfunding, but if they really want to help they can buy merch from our store."