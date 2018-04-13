Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Eight arrested for sparking deadly Turin football stampede

AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
13 April 2018
16:55 CEST+02:00
turinfootballstampede

Share this article

Eight arrested for sparking deadly Turin football stampede
Eight people have been arrested for triggering the 2017 stampede that killed one person in Turin's Piazza San Carlo. Photo: Massimo Pinca/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
13 April 2018
16:55 CEST+02:00
Eight people have been arrested in connection with the piazza stampede during the broadcast in Turin of last year's Champions League final that killed one and injured 1,500 more, police said on Friday.

The suspects are believed to have caused the panic in San Carlo square, where 30,000 people had gathered on June 3rd to watch local team Juventus lose to Real Madrid in Cardiff, by shooting pepper spray into the crowd while trying to commit a robbery.

Erika Pioletti, 38, died two weeks later after being left in a coma by the crush. She had gone to watch the game in the square with her boyfriend.

Pioletti's partner, Fabio Martinoli, blasted the event's organization.

"There were unauthorized vendors everywhere, anyone could come in without any checks," he told daily La Repubblica at the time.

Turin bans late night alcohol sales after stampede that injured 1,500
Photo: Marco Bertorello/AFP

Turin mayor Chiara Appendino was criticized for not taking the safety measures required for such a large event, with Italian media highlighting the absence of an emergency evacuation plan.

Appendino was one of those targeted in a probe for murder and criminal injury – closed on Thursday – alongside her former chief of staff Paolo Giordana and Angelo Sanna, the police commissioner in charge of public safety the night of the stampede.

That investigation could subsequently be taken to court.

AFP reporters who witnessed the stampede, which took place a few minutes before the end of the game, said the panic seemed to have been triggered by loud bangs from the fireworks, followed by people shouting that a bomb had  exploded. 

READ ALSO: Turin bans late-night alcohol sales after football stampede

Football: 1000 injured in Juve fan panic after bomb scare - police
Photo: Massimo Pinca/AFP

turinfootballstampede
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Good for a girl? The women proving football isn’t out of their league

Football superstars Ada Hegerberg and Liv Cooke are fronting a new UEFA campaign that encourages young girls to kick off careers in ‘the beautiful game’.

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Unlucky for some: Thirteen strange Italian superstitions
  2. Earthquake in central Italy: Traffic disruption, schools closed, damage to buildings
  3. American student stabbed in Florence after 'defending girlfriend from harassment'
  4. Overjoyed AS Roma owner James Pallotta apologizes for frolicking in Rome fountain
  5. Italy begins second attempt to form government
Advertisement

Noticeboard

10/04
BLOGSPOT Ranks GrandVoyageItaly.com 7th Best Italy Blog!
09/04
Job Vacancy
26/03
Experience Italian village life on Lake Como
16/02
A Expat Doctor Blogs About Italy
31/01
Holiday in Genova
26/01
ViewfromRome
View all notices
Advertisement