Speaker of Italian senate given two days to break deadlock between centre-right and Five Star Movement

Speaker Elisabetta Alberti Casellati after her meeting with President Sergio Mattarella on Wednesday. Photo: Fabio Frustaci/AFP

Italy's president has given the speaker of the senate until Friday to attempt to broker a deal between the centre-right and anti-establishment Five Star Movement, after two rounds of coalition talks failed.

President Sergio Mattarella gave Speaker Elisabetta Alberti Casellati a two-day "exploratory" mandate at a meeting on Wednesday morning.

Casellati, a member of Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia party, is tasked with "confirming the existence of a parliamentary majority" between the Five Star Movement (M5S) on one hand and a centre-right coalition on the other.

The alliance between centrist Forza Italia, the nationalist League and far-right Brothers of Italy won the biggest share of the vote in last month's general election, with 37 percent.

That isn't enough for a majority, however, and any coalition government risks crumbling without the backing of the M5S, which won nearly 33 percent just on its own.

Yet the movement, which sees itself as an antidote to the cronyism epitomized by Berlusconi, has ruled out working with his party.

After the president's consultations with all parties failed to produce a deal, Casellati now faces the challenge of convincing the M5S to drop its opposition to Forza Italia and join the centre-right in a governing coalition.

She accepted the task "in the same spirit of service" that she took on the role of speaker of the upper house, she told the press, adding that she would schedule meetings shortly.

The League was the first to welcome the move, with a statement saying that "a centre-right-Five Star government is exactly what the Italian people decided".

The M5S has also approached the outgoing Democrats as alternative coalition partners, but the centre-left party's leaders insist that it will go into opposition after its share of the vote sank to just under 19 percent, the worst performance in its history.

