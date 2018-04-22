Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Red card to violence: Italian footballers support women's campaign

AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
22 April 2018
10:09 CEST+02:00
footballcampaign

Share this article

Red card to violence: Italian footballers support women's campaign
Roma's Belgian midfielder Radja Nainggolan was one of the players to show support for the campaign. Photo: AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
22 April 2018
10:09 CEST+02:00
Footballers in Italy took to the pitch this weekend with a red streak on their cheeks as part of a social media initiative targeting violence against women.

In recent days players such as Napoli captain Marek Hamsik and AC Milan goalkeeper Marco Storari have been posting images on social media alongside their wives and girlfriends as part of the #unrossoallaviolenza (a red card against violence) campaign.

The photos show the footballer with a red streak down one cheek with his partner wearing bright red lipstick.

Roma's Radja Nainggolan and Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson were among the players on both sides sporting a red smudge on their cheek in support of the campaign during Saturday's early match against SPAL.

The 'Give violence against women the red card' initiative is being organised by the Lega Serie A and the players' association together with Italian humanitarian organisation WeWorld Onlus.

Players and referees at weekend games will be accompanied onto the pitch by girls and have a red mark smeared on their faces to raise public awareness of violence against women.

READ ALSO: Gay club boss calls for top Italian players to 'come out'

footballcampaign
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The key to making the most of your assignment abroad

Learn more about what employers can do to best support expat workers and their families.

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Five must-read novels that will transport you to Italy
  2. It's Rome's birthday: 17 facts about the Eternal City
  3. How The Local can help recruit your dream colleague
  4. The best companies to work for in Italy, according to Italians
  5. Italy tightens net around mafia godfather with 22 arrests
Advertisement

Noticeboard

10/04
BLOGSPOT Ranks GrandVoyageItaly.com 7th Best Italy Blog!
26/03
Experience Italian village life on Lake Como
View all notices
Advertisement