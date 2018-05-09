Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
'It's like opening Taco Bell in Mexico': Your reactions to Starbucks coming to Italy

The Local
9 May 2018
16:42 CEST+02:00
coffee

Starbucks will open in Milan in September 2018. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP
Whether you took a stand for Italian espresso or were jonesing for a pumpkin spice latte, the news that Starbucks will open its first branch in Italy this year got The Local's readers talking like few things before.

As soon as the US chain announced that it would move into Milan in September 2018, the story quickly became the most-discussed topic on our social media.

We asked our readers to vote for or against the move: the result, it probably won't surprise you to learn, was a resounding "no", by 87 percent on both Facebook and Twitter.

Why the opposition? Well, many of you just don't like the coffee. "Burnt" and "acidic" were the words we kept hearing.

It left a particularly bitter taste considering the local competition.
 
Bringing coffee to Italy, various readers suggested, would be like taking tulips to Amsterdam, opening a Taco Bell in Mexico or a Domino's Pizza in Italy (for the record, they've already done that). 

Then there's the price. 

And the translation issues.

And, um, the portions.

Many people said no self-respecting Italians would be caught dead there. 

But others disagreed. After all, Starbucks isn't just coffee.

And a few brave souls even said they'd be ordering a tall skinny latte themselves. 

Besides, is it really the end of the world?

As plenty of you pointed out, Italy's legendary coffee culture is probably tough enough to survive a little competition.

So go ahead, Starbucks, open in Milan if you want. We have a feeling that Italy – and its coffee – will be just fine.

READ ALSO: Why coffee in Italy is a culture you must taste to understand


Photo: Alberto Pizzoli/AFP

Recent highlights

