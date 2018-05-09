Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Serena Williams pulls out of Italian Open in Rome

AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
9 May 2018
12:59 CEST+02:00
tennis sport rome italian open

Serena Williams winning her last Italian Open in 2016. Photo: Tiziana Fabi/AFP
Former world number one Serena Williams has pulled out of next week's Italian Open in Rome, organizers confirmed on Wednesday.

Last week the 23-time Grand Slam winner pulled out of the Madrid WTA event due to a fever.

The American tennis star made her comeback in February, six months after giving birth to baby Olympia, when she competed at Indian Wells and Miami, but has admitted she is struggling to get fully fit.

A statement on the tournament's Twitter feed read:

Williams has won the Rome title four times in 2002, 2013, 2014 and 2016.

Rome was also the city where she met her husband Alexis Ohanian, and also the city where he proposed.


Serena Williams celebrates her first Italian Open title in 2002. Photo: Gabriel Bouys/AFP

Williams, 36, will now be a doubt for the French Open in Paris from May 27th to June 10th. She has won the title three times, most recently in 2015.

She won the Australian Open while pregnant and returned in February alongside her sister Venus in a US Fed Cup first-round tie. She lost to Venus in the third round at Indian Wells and to Japan's Naomi Osaka at Miami.

If she were to make her Grand Slam comeback at Roland Garros, it would be without having played a match on clay since 2016. 

READ ALSO: Ten marvellously fun things to do in Italy this May


Photo: Tiziana Fabi/AFP

Recent highlights

