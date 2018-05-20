Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Italian artist sculpts a Fiat 500 out of marble

AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
20 May 2018
14:32 CEST+02:00
artfiat

Share this article

Italian artist sculpts a Fiat 500 out of marble
Italian artist Nazareno Biondo poses on his ongoing sculpture made with Carrara's marble representing the iconic car Fiat 500. Photo: MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
20 May 2018
14:32 CEST+02:00
A young Turin-based artist has spent months sculpting a life-size Fiat 500 car out of a 15-tonne block of white Carrara marble in a work he sees as a critique of today's consumerist, throw-away society.
Armed with his circular saw and a face mask to keep away the dust, Nazareno Biondo began work on the piece last year, slowly and meticulously hewing out of stone a copy of the iconic "Topolino", the original small two-door rear-engined city car that still symbolises, 60 years after its launch, Italy's post-war economic boom. 
 
"It's my biggest work so far," the thirty-something sculptor told AFP in his atelier on the outskirts of Turin, a city which is also home to the famous car brand. 
 
Biondo, who graduated from Turin's Albertina Academy of Fine Arts, specialises in working in marble, and has already carved gold ingots, bundles of dollars and even a Vespa motor scooter out of the white stone. 
 

Photo: MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP
 
But far from being a symbol of the "Dolce vita", his "Cinquecento" will be an evocation "of a bygone era, where the future of my generation could still be decided," he said. 
 
Once it is completed, probably in a few months, the work will look like a car ready for the scrapyard, "because my pieces are a reflection of consumerism, of the waste of contemporary society," he said. 
 

Photo: MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP
artfiat
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Learn French in Switzerland: A fully immersive experience

Hiking in the Swiss Alps, visiting local chocolate factories, wine-tastings, jazz festivals and car shows are not part of your typical language course. Unless, that is, it’s an Alpadia language course.

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. A beginner's guide to aperitivo in Italy
  2. 'Alley of balconies' uncovered at Pompeii in rare find
  3. Tour Italy's castles for free this weekend
  4. Italy awaits PM nominee after populists unveil government programme
  5. M5S and League say choosing Italy's next PM 'will not be a problem'
Advertisement

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

17/05
Full Time Position Wanted
15/05
Abruzzo in Italy Website
14/05
New release: Best selling book Zany Renovations in Tuscany
07/05
Solo Italiano - San Diego, CA
07/05
Web Services Development
10/04
BLOGSPOT Ranks GrandVoyageItaly.com 7th Best Italy Blog!
View all notices
Advertisement