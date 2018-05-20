Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Pope to appoint 14 new cardinals

AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
20 May 2018
15:43 CEST+02:00
popevatican

Share this article

Pope to appoint 14 new cardinals
Pope Francis leads a Pentecost mass on Sunday at St Peter's basilica in Vatican. Photo: Vincenzo Pinto / AFP
AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
20 May 2018
15:43 CEST+02:00
Pope Francis announced on Sunday that he will hold a meeting of the Church's top council to appoint 14 new cardinals next month, including from Iraq, Pakistan, Madagascar and Japan.
In the event of a conclave of cardinals to name a new pope, 11 of the new 14 being under 80 years of age would be eligible to take part.
 
"I am happy to announce that on June 29 there will be a consistory meeting to appoint 14 new cardinals. Their origins reflect the universality of the church," Pope Francis said in an address in Saint Peter's square.
 
Among the new cardinals will be Iraq's Louis Sako who has often met Pope Francis to discuss the situation in the war torn country and the plight of its Christian community. 
 
From Pakistan comes Joseph Coutts of Karachi with Desire Tsarahazana from Toamasina in Madagascar and Thomas Aquinas Manyo from Osaka in Japan.
 
As well as having the key role of choosing a new pope, cardinals often also hold the highest administrative offices in the church.
 
Pope Francis, the first head of the church from Latin America, is 81 and was named in 2013 after his predecessor Pope Benedict XVI stood down citing the effect of advancing age on his ability to carry out the exacting duties of the office.
popevatican
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Learn French in Switzerland: A fully immersive experience

Hiking in the Swiss Alps, visiting local chocolate factories, wine-tastings, jazz festivals and car shows are not part of your typical language course. Unless, that is, it’s an Alpadia language course.

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. A beginner's guide to aperitivo in Italy
  2. 'Alley of balconies' uncovered at Pompeii in rare find
  3. Tour Italy's castles for free this weekend
  4. Italy awaits PM nominee after populists unveil government programme
  5. M5S and League say choosing Italy's next PM 'will not be a problem'
Advertisement

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

17/05
Full Time Position Wanted
15/05
Abruzzo in Italy Website
14/05
New release: Best selling book Zany Renovations in Tuscany
07/05
Solo Italiano - San Diego, CA
07/05
Web Services Development
10/04
BLOGSPOT Ranks GrandVoyageItaly.com 7th Best Italy Blog!
View all notices
Advertisement