Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

US Treasury official advises Italy to stay in eurozone

AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
30 May 2018
09:35 CEST+02:00
politicsusaeuro

Share this article

US Treasury official advises Italy to stay in eurozone
Italy's presidential palace is pictured on Monday. Photo: Alberto Pizzoli/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
30 May 2018
09:35 CEST+02:00
Crisis-stricken Italy should work to resolve its current political crisis while staying within the eurozone, a senior US Treasury official said on Tuesday.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is due to meet later this week with his counterparts at a Group of Seven ministerial meeting in British Columbia, Canada, an event sure to be dominated by the Italian crisis and Washington's multi-front trade disputes with major economies.

LATEST: Italy awaits technocratic cabinet line-up amid growing political crisis

A power struggle between Italy's presidency and populist parties on Tuesday shook global markets and called the country's continued membership in the European single currency into question.

"I think it would be better if they were to work things out within the eurozone without making significant changes there and certainly the Italians have to opportunity to do that," a senior US Treasury official told reporters in a briefing before the ministerial meeting.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity under Treasury Department ground rules, said the department was monitoring developments closely but saw no immediate danger to the stability of the wider financial system.

"At this point, no, I don't see any systemic impact," he said.

READ MORE:

 

politicsusaeuro
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Is this the world’s most international business school?

It's not just one of the world’s leading business schools. It’s also a chance for students to have a truly international undergraduate experience.

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 'Markets will teach Italy to vote for the right thing': EU official's comment causes uproar
  2. Profile: Italian president Sergio Mattarella, the country's 'political referee'
  3. Archaeologists uncover remains of Pompeii victim 'decapitated while trying to flee'
  4. Italy in fresh political chaos amid calls to impeach the president
  5. Who is Carlo Cottarelli, the technocrat set to be Italy's next PM?
Advertisement

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

29/05
Themed Discussions per SKYPE on Sundays
17/05
Full Time Position Wanted
15/05
Abruzzo in Italy Website
14/05
New release: Best selling book Zany Renovations in Tuscany
07/05
Solo Italiano - San Diego, CA
07/05
Web Services Development
View all notices
Advertisement