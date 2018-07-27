Italy is looking for 60 Nutella tasters

Photo: Damien Meyer / AFP

The Ferrero company, which makes Nutella chocolate hazelnut spread, is advertising a dream job for chocolate lovers.

For the first time ever, Ferrero is hoping to employ “non-professionals” to taste-test their products, including the famous spread.

A dream come true for every child on the planet, and plenty of adults too, the role involves tasting ingredients, including various types of cocoa and hazelnuts, which are used in the famous spread.

The job ad was published by Openjobmetis on behalf of Soremartec Italia srl, the Ferrero research and development company.

The 60 new Nutella tasters – officially called ‘sensory judges’ – will need to work for two days a week at the company headquarters in Alba, Piedmont. Required experience? Absolutely none.

The role of sensory judge itself is not new, but the company has so far only ever entrusted the task to internal employees, reports La Reppublica.

Now Ferrero wants to test its products specifically on non-professionals, The announcement, in fact, makes it clear that no qualifications or experience is required for the aspiring judges. In fact, they’re looking for regular consumers, so they say it’s even better if candidates aren’t highly educated in nutrition or the science of taste.

The 60 chosen ones will start work on September 30th with a three-month course to hone their senses of taste and smell, as well as teaching the new judges the correct terminology needed to describe each taste and sensation. After that, 40 judges will then be 'skimmed off' to make up two tasting panels.

The contract is part time and, the ad states, "compatible with other jobs".

The only requirements are that candidates have no allergies and are familiar with using a computer.

