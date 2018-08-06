Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Tanker explodes on the road near Bologna airport

AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
6 August 2018
15:56 CEST+02:00

Tanker explodes on the road near Bologna airport
The burned-out tanker at the scene of the explosion in Bologna. Photo: Italian fire service
6 August 2018
At least three people were killed when a tanker truck exploded after a collision on a motorway just outside Bologna today, engulfing the area in flames and black smoke.

A tanker truck exploded on a motorway just outside the northern Italian city of Bologna this afternoon engulfing the area in a fireball, according to the Italian fire service, with local media reporting at least three people dead and 40 injured.

The incident happened near Borgo Paginale to west of the Bologna, very close to Bologna airport, at around 2pm, the Italian fire service said. 

The explosion came after a collision started a fire inside the truck, firefighters at the scene told The Local.

Fire in BolognaFire raging on the motorway outside Bologna. Photo: Italian fire service

After the explosion, fire engulfed nearby shops including a Peugeot car showroom, and part of the motorway bridge the truck was on has now collapsed, firefighters said.

The collapsed section of motorway. Photo: Italian fire service.

Images from the fire service show a huge column of black smoke billowing from the wreckage of the truck on the city's ring road, and showed burning cars in an adjacent car park.

One video filmed by a motorist circulating on Twitter shows the moment the tanker exploded, when a black plume of smoke was suddenly swept away by a powerful ball of flame that takes over the entire horizon.

