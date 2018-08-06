Tanker explodes on the road near Bologna airport

The burned-out tanker at the scene of the explosion in Bologna. Photo: Italian fire service

At least three people were killed when a tanker truck exploded after a collision on a motorway just outside Bologna today, engulfing the area in flames and black smoke.

A tanker truck exploded on a motorway just outside the northern Italian city of Bologna this afternoon engulfing the area in a fireball, according to the Italian fire service, with local media reporting at least three people dead and 40 injured.

The incident happened near Borgo Paginale to west of the Bologna, very close to Bologna airport, at around 2pm, the Italian fire service said.

The explosion came after a collision started a fire inside the truck, firefighters at the scene told The Local.

Fire raging on the motorway outside Bologna. Photo: Italian fire service

After the explosion, fire engulfed nearby shops including a Peugeot car showroom, and part of the motorway bridge the truck was on has now collapsed, firefighters said.

The collapsed section of motorway. Photo: Italian fire service.

Images from the fire service show a huge column of black smoke billowing from the wreckage of the truck on the city's ring road, and showed burning cars in an adjacent car park.

#BorgoPanigale #6ago 15.00, squadre #vigilidelfuoco al lavoro: inviate sul posto sezioni operative, nucleo #usar e #cinofili. In corso la ricognizione aerea elicottero reparto volo di Bologna pic.twitter.com/TtPdGSFWz1 — Vigili del Fuoco (@emergenzavvf) August 6, 2018

One video filmed by a motorist circulating on Twitter shows the moment the tanker exploded, when a black plume of smoke was suddenly swept away by a powerful ball of flame that takes over the entire horizon.