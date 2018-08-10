Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Parma have five-point match-fix penalty lifted

AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
10 August 2018
08:00 CEST+02:00
parmafootballcorruption

Share this article

Parma have five-point match-fix penalty lifted
Photo: Giuseppe Cacace/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
10 August 2018
08:00 CEST+02:00
Parma's five-point penalty, which was imposed as punishment in a match-fix row which sealed their promotion to Serie A, was lifted on appeal by the Italian football federation (FIGC) on Thursday.

Striker Emanuele Calaio's two-year ban, which was imposed as part of the same investigation, has also been reduced to four months.

Parma will have to pay a €20,000 fine while Calaio was fined €30,000 but will be eligible to play again on January 1st next year.

A 2-0 win at Spezia on May 18th saw two-time UEFA Cup winners Parma promoted to the top division just three years after a financial meltdown led to relegation from Serie A and rebirth in the semi-professional Serie D, Italian football's fourth tier.

Calaio, 36, was initially banned for two years for match-fixing after he sent text messages to a former team-mate that appeared to ask Spezia players not to try too hard.

Spezia fans reacted furiously to their team's display after the match, directing particular anger toward former Italian international and ex-Parma player Alberto Gilardino, who smashed a penalty for Spezia high and wide with the hosts still only a goal down. 

parmafootballcorruption
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Four questions and answers after deadly Bologna truck explosion
  2. Two dead, 100 evacuated after landslides in northern Italian town
  3. Tanker explodes on the road near Bologna airport
  4. Immunity fears as Italy overturns mandatory vaccination law
  5. Italian submarine sunk in First World War found more than 100 years later
Advertisement

From our sponsors

When in Rome...eat like a local at Mercato Centrale Roma

If all roads lead to Rome, then all paths lead to Mercato Centrale Roma in Rome’s Termini train station, where you’ll find an entire panoply of Roman cuisine, all in one place.

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Four questions and answers after deadly Bologna truck explosion
  2. Two dead, 100 evacuated after landslides in northern Italian town
  3. Tanker explodes on the road near Bologna airport
  4. Immunity fears as Italy overturns mandatory vaccination law
  5. Italian submarine sunk in First World War found more than 100 years later
Advertisement

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

07/08
Custom Engravibg
07/08
custom engraving
07/06
I am looking for work in italy/eu for long term.
29/05
Themed Discussions per SKYPE on Sundays
17/05
Full Time Position Wanted
15/05
Abruzzo in Italy Website
View all notices
Advertisement