Tourists brawl over prime selfie spot at Rome's Trevi Fountain

10 August 2018
Tourists brawl over prime selfie spot at Rome's Trevi Fountain
Photo: Andreas Solaro/AFP
10 August 2018
Finding the perfect spot for a selfie can sometimes be a challenge, especially if it’s at the crowded Trevi Fountain in Rome.

But in a quest for perfection, a 19-year-old Dutch tourist got into a fight with an American, aged 44, at the famous fountain on Wednesday night.

The quarrel reportedly started after both wanted to take their selfies at a prime spot in front of the monument, and at the same time.

The women exchanged slaps and punches, with their respective family members soon joining in. Two police officers briefly managed to quell the scrap. But it soon resumed, requiring the help of two more officers.

The tourists were not only left with a few bruises but also charged for violence.

The Trevi Fountain, which was designed by architect Nicola Salvi and completed by Giuseppe Pannini in 1762, attracts thousands of visitors each year.
 

Recent highlights

