Genoa bridge collapse: in pictures

The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
15 August 2018
12:00 CEST+02:00
genoamorandi bridgecollapsedisasterpictures

Genoa bridge collapse: in pictures
An Italian firefighter helicopter flies over the scene after a section of the Morandi motorway bridge collapsed in the northwestern city of Genoa on August 14, 2018. Photo: Piero Cruciatti / AFP
15 August 2018
12:00 CEST+02:00
Dozens died when the Morandi motorway bridge that connects Genoa to most of the rest of the north of Italy collapsed during a storm around noon on Tuesday.

At this time the confirmed death toll continues to rise, and three children are believed to be among the dead.

Italy's transport minister, Danilo Tonninelli, and interior minister Matteo Salvini have called for the Italian government to scrap its contract with Autostrade per l'Italia, the private company owned by Atlantia which managed the motorway.

Photographers at the scene of the collapsed bridge shared images of the disaster.

First images of the collapsed bridge provided by the Italian police show the viaduct in the mist with a huge chunk missing. Photo: Handout / Italian Police / AFP

First images of the collapsed bridge provided by the Italian police show the viaduct in the mist with a huge chunk missing. Photo: Handout / Italian Police / AFP

 

Part of the A10 freeway which collapsed Tuesday fell on to the road below, crushing vehicles beneath. Photo: Valery Hache / AFP

Part of the A10 freeway which collapsed Tuesday fell on to the road below, crushing vehicles beneath. Photo: Valery Hache / AFP

 

A view from the road below the A10 freeway, which the viaduct collapsed onto. Photo: Valery Hache / AFP

A view from the road below the A10 freeway, which the viaduct collapsed onto. Photo: Valery Hache / AFP

 

An Italian fire and rescue service helicopter flies over the site after a section of the Morandi motorway bridge collapsed earlier in Genoa on August 14, 2018. Photo: Photo: Federico Scoppa / AFP

An Italian fire and rescue service helicopter flies over the site after a section of the Morandi motorway bridge collapsed earlier in Genoa on August 14, 2018. Photo: Photo: Federico Scoppa / AFP

People look at the destroyed Morandi motorway bridge from a distance. Photo: Federico Scoppa / AFP

People look at the destroyed Morandi motorway bridge from a distance. Photo: Federico Scoppa / AFP

 

A piece of the A10 freeway, part of the Morandi Bridge in Genoa that collapsed on August 14, 2018, lies on its side on the ground. Photo: Valery Hache / AFP.

A piece of the A10 freeway, part of the Morandi Bridge in Genoa that collapsed on August 14, 2018, lies on its side on the ground. Photo: Valery Hache / AFP.

 

The front cabin of a truck that fell from the collapsed section of the A10 freeway lies overturned. Photo: Andrea Leoni / AFP

The front cabin of a truck that fell from the collapsed section of the A10 freeway lies overturned. Photo: Andrea Leoni / AFP

 

Rescuers and police stand near a vehicle caught in the debris of the collapsed Morandi motorway bridge. Photo: Valery Hache / AFP

Rescuers and police stand near a vehicle caught in the debris of the collapsed Morandi motorway bridge. Photo: Valery Hache / AFP

 

A helicopter flies among the wreckage of the collapsed bridge. Photo: Valery Hache / AFP

A helicopter flies among the wreckage of the collapsed bridge. Photo: Valery Hache / AFPX

 

A rescuer of the Vigili del Fuoco, the Italian fire and rescue service, walks near the broken Morandi motorway bridge. Photo: Piero Cruciatti / AFP

A rescuer of the Vigili del Fuoco, the Italian fire and rescue service, walks near the broken Morandi motorway bridge. Photo: Piero Cruciatti / AFP

 

Rescuers and security forces evacuate a body at the site where the Morandi motorway bridge. Photo: Valery Hache / AFP

Rescuers and security forces evacuate a body at the site where the Morandi motorway bridge. Photo: Valery Hache / AFP

 

Mayor of Genoa Marco Bucci speaks on a mobile as he walks at the site where the Morandi motorway bridge collapsed. Photo: Valery Hache / AFP

Mayor of Genoa Marco Bucci speaks on a mobile as he walks at the site where the Morandi motorway bridge collapsed. Photo: Valery Hache / AFP

 

A child points at the missing section of the Morandi Bridge in Genoa, which collapsed onto a railway track on Tuesday. Photo: Piero Cruciatti / AFP

A child points at the missing section of the Morandi Bridge in Genoa, which collapsed onto a railway track on Tuesday. Photo: Piero Cruciatti / AFPX

 

A green truck driven by Moroccan driver Afifi Idriss had a lucky escape, managing to come to a halt just in front of the collapsed part of the road. Photo: Valery Hache / AFP

A green truck driven by Moroccan driver Afifi Idriss had a narrow escape, managing to come to a halt just in front of the collapsed part of the road. Photo: Valery Hache / AFP

 

Rescuers and police gather to inspect the rubble and wreckages by the Morandi motorway bridge after a section collapsed earlier in Genoa on August 14, 2018. Photo: Federico Scoppa / AFP

Rescuers and police gather to inspect the rubble and wreckages by the Morandi motorway bridge after a section collapsed earlier in Genoa on August 14, 2018. Photo: Federico Scoppa / AFP

 

Italian rescuers climb onto the rubble of the collapsed Morandi motorway bridge searching for victims and survivors in the northern port city of Genoa on August 14, 2018. Photo: Valery Hache / AFP

Italian rescuers climb onto the rubble of the collapsed Morandi motorway bridge searching for victims and survivors in the northern port city of Genoa on August 14, 2018. Photo: Valery Hache / AFP

 

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte (second on the right) visits the site of the disaster scene after a section of the Morandi motorway bridge collapsed earlier in Genoa on August 14, 2018. Photo: Andrea Leoni / AFP

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, seen here exiting his car, visits the site of the disaster scene after a section of the Morandi motorway bridge collapsed earlier in Genoa on August 14, 2018. Photo: Andrea Leoni / AFP

 

Rescuers use floodlights to inspect the rubble and search for survivors by the Morandi motorway bridge on the night of August 14, 2018. Photo: Valery Hache / AFP

Rescuers use floodlights to inspect the rubble and search for survivors by the Morandi motorway bridge on the night of August 14, 2018. Photo: Valery Hache / AFP

 

genoamorandi bridgecollapsedisasterpictures
