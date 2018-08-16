At least 10 to 20 people still missing in Genoa bridge tragedy

According to the latest figures from the local government in Genoa, 38 people (the same source had said 39 earlier in the day on August 15th but that number has since been updated) have been declared dead and identified since the Morandi Bridge collapsed on Tuesday August 14th. Fifteen remain injured with nine in a critical condition.
The dead include children aged eight, 12 and 13, according to Interior Minister Salvini, while three Chileans and four French nationals are among those killed.
The Genoa Public Prosecutor Francesco Cozzi said between 10 and 20 people could still be missing in a video interview with Italian daily Repubblica.
"The absolute priority is the identification of more potential victims under the rubble," said Cozzi. He added that guaranteeing the safety of emergency services personnel working at the site, as well as the safety of nearby residents, remain "priorities."
Public Prosecutor Cozzi and his team are reviewing all video material and other evidence available and are considering charging the relevant stakeholders with multiple negligent homicide and culpable disaster. "It was not a fatality, but a human error," said Cozzi, as reported by RAI News. At this stage, he added, it is too early to deem who is responsible and what exactly caused the bridge to collapse
Fire fighters continue to search through the rubble for survivors on Thursday August 16th.