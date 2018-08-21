11 dead in flood in southern Italy

Emergency services vehicles at the Raganello river. Photo: Kontrolab / AFP

Eleven hikers died when a mountain river suddenly flooded in Italy's southern Calabria region, with five people still missing, local emergency services said on Monday.

"We have eight dead but we can't rule out the toll increasing," the local civil protection unit told AFP. The death toll has has since risen to 11, according to Italian news agency ANSA.

Italy's fire department tweeted that 14 people had been rescued on Monday night.

#Castrovillari (CS), sono proseguite per tutta la notte le ricerche di dispersi sul torrente #Raganello, sono 5 al momento quelli segnalati. Il bilancio è di 10 persone decedute, mentre 14 sono state salvate dai #vigilidelfuoco. Nel video uno dei recuperi fatti ieri da #dragovf pic.twitter.com/8cVakvtMfP — Vigili del Fuoco (@emergenzavvf) August 21, 2018

A statement on the evening of Monday August 20th from the prefecture of Cosenza, a city in the southern region of Calabria, said 23 people were saved in total and five were still missing. It also said there were two groups of 18 hikers at the site.

The Corriere della Sera daily reported that eight of those deceased were four men and four women, while two of the 23 rescued were children, including a girl with hypothermia who was taken to hospital by helicopter.

A local guide is among the five missing, according to the Corriere Della Sera.

Powerful lights were being used to help rescuers work under cover of darkness, regional civil protection chief Carlo Tansi said. Water rescuers, divers and helicopters from the fire department are involved in the search and rescue operations.

Torrente #Raganello loc. Civita di #Castrovillari (CS): 14 escursionisti salvati dai #vigilidelfuoco, recuperati alcuni corpi purtroppo senza vita. Impegnati nelle operazioni nuclei speleo-alpino-fluviali, soccorritori acquatici, sommozzatori ed elicottero #dragovf pic.twitter.com/k3xHRjia25 — Vigili del Fuoco (@emergenzavvf) August 20, 2018

A Dutch hiker, quoted in local media, said: "A real avalanche of water came unexpectedly. We did not have time to do anything. I was lucky, it was an incredible thing."

Earlier on Monday this part of Calabria, near the city of Cosenza, experienced several hours of heavy rain and strong winds although conditions began to improve during the evening.

The dramatic gorges carved by the Raganello river are only recommended for experienced hikers due to the many challenges posed by the route, which at certain times of the year is rendered off-limits, the AGI news agency reported.

The sudden heavy rains caused the river in the Pollino National Park to flood.

The local authorities strictly limited access to the area and have also marked certain rocky areas in order to help rescuers' efforts to locate hikers in trouble, the agency said.