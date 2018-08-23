Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Committee investigating remains of Genoa bridge calls for demolition

23 August 2018
11:14 CEST+02:00
Committee investigating remains of Genoa bridge calls for demolition
Photo: Marco Bertorello/AFP.
23 August 2018
11:14 CEST+02:00
The threat of collapse for parts of the bridge that remain, with one side leaning on neighbouring houses, has been classified as very high. Meanwhile, police have raided the offices of the motorway operator Autostrade per l'Italia.

The ministerial committee investigating the remains of the Morandi Bridge in Genoa, a section of which collapsed on August 14th killing dozens of people, has called for two remaining support structures to be demolished because of the impending danger of a further collapse. 

Roberto Ferrazza, the man heading the committee, says one of the remaining pillars is in a worst state than its twin structure was before it collapsed. The threat of collapse on parts of the bridge that remain has been classified as 4 out of a maximum of 5, reports La Stampa. 

The support structure on the eastern side of the bridge is now precariously leaning against houses below. 

 
The decision to tear down the bridge has not yet been made official, reports Repubblica. 
 
"We have received a report from the president of the ministerial commission that signals a clear state of high-grade corrosion on pylon 10" – one of the remaining columns - Genoa Prefect Fiamma Spena told Repubblica. 
 
Meanwhile Italy's Guardia di Finanza, the police branch which investigates financial crime, raided the offices of Italian motorway operator Autostrade per l'Italia in Rome, Florence and Genoa. Servers, as well as computers and smartphones belonging to the company's senior management personnel, were confiscated, reports Corriere della Sera. The raid was sanctioned by the office of the public prosecutor in Genoa. 
 
 
Recent highlights

