IN PICTURES: More than 10,000 people protest in Milan against Salvini-Orban alliance

Photo: Miguel Medina/AFP.

Thousands of protesters took to the streets in the Italian business capital on Tuesday August 28th to show their opposition to Italy's closed ports migration policy.

Under the slogan 'Europe Without Walls' (#EuropaSenzaMuri), thousands gathered in the city's Piazza San Babila calling for an end to Italy's hardline migration policy.

People gather in Piazza San Babila in Milan on August 28, 2018 to protest against Italy's Interior Minister Matteo Salvini. Photo: Miguel Medina/AFP.

The march was organized by The Italian General Confederate of Labour (Cgil – a trade union), Anpi, the Italian partisan organization, and the opposition Democratic Party (PD).