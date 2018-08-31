Amatriciana pasta festival returns to quake-hit Amatrice

After a two year absence, the town that was devastated by an earthquake in August 2016 is welcoming home the festival which celebrates a pasta sauce to which it lent its name.

The celebration of the recipe known all around the world is returning to its roots after a two year hiatus. The town of Amatrice in Lazio, which was struck by a devastating 6.2 magnitude earthquake in which 299 people were killed on August 24th, 2016, will once again come alive with the rich scents of tomato, olive oil, local pork, pepper, pecorino cheese and white wine.

Amatriciana, one of Italy's most famous pasta sauces, takes it name from the quake-affected region. The festival has been running for more than a half century and is organised by the local 'proloco,' the community.

This year's poignant celebration includes 19 different live events, including a series of jazz concerts under the banner of 'Italian jazz for the earthquake regions'. Concerts will take place in Amatrice on September 1st as part of a solidarity tour by musicians, which has the support of Italy's Ministry of Culture.

The Sagra degli Spaghetti all'Amatriciana starts on Saturday August 31st and runs until September 2nd. Culinary events include a course – replete with a tasting – on how to recognize fake extra virgin olive oil, a presentation on ancient techniques for making local cured meats and workshops on making the ultimate tomato preserve, according to the full program published by the Amatrice town council. Tickets for the culinary fare can be purchased on site.

I PRODOTTI TIPICI LAZIALI alla Sagra degli spaghetti all’Amatriciana https://t.co/cAUGTu70vn — Comune di Amatrice (@Comune_Amatrice) August 30, 2018

"We have chosen to move forward. Every step we take is a step towards the future," Amatrice's mayor, Filippo Palombini, told Italian daily Repubblica. "We are still in an emergency, but if we want to look ahead we must do it by first passing through our traditions, and the festival is a piece of history of this city and this land," added Palombini.

