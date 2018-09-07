Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Italian architect Renzo Piano presents plan to replace Genoa bridge

AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
7 September 2018
18:54 CEST+02:00
genoagenoa bridge collapsemorandi bridgerenzo piano

Share this article

Italian architect Renzo Piano presents plan to replace Genoa bridge
The remains of the Morandi Bridge are to be torn down. Photo: Marco Bertorello/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
7 September 2018
18:54 CEST+02:00
World-famous Italian architect Renzo Piano on Friday presented his plan for a replacement for the motorway bridge outside Genoa that partly collapsed in August, killing 43 people.

"This bridge should last 1,000 years and should be made from steel," Piano told journalists in the north-western port city where he was born 80 years ago.

His project would look a bit like a boat, be more subtle and be white "with its own brightness," said Piano.

Although the architect said it was important not to rush the new bridge, regional leader Giovanni Toti insisted it would be ready by autumn 2019, "November at the latest".

Demolition work on the still-standing sections of the bridge will begin this month, and the work will also require demolishing some residential buildings below.

READ ALSO: 

Genoa Mayor Marco Bucci said there would be an international competition to decide on "the very beautiful neighbourhood" that will be built under the new bridge.

"We want to turn this tragedy into an opportunity for Genoa, in the end we will have a more beautiful city than before," said Bucci. "Genoa has for years done big things, I don't see why we can't continue to do so."

Details of the final bridge plan, including its exact design and who will build it have yet to be decided.

Representatives of Autostrade per l'Italia (Aspi) and ship-builder Fincantieri were at the press conference and said they could form a consortium for the new bridge.

Italian media reported that after the press conference, that Aspi boss Giovanni Castellucci dropped and broke a piece of the model of the new bridge, at which Piano shrugged and smiled.


Renzo Piano in his studio. Photo: Giuseppe Cacace/AFP

genoagenoa bridge collapsemorandi bridgerenzo piano
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. From taps to ancient erotica: Fifteen of the strangest museums in Italy
  2. On the trail of Inspector Montalbano in Sicily
  3. Florence bans snacking on historic streets
  4. It's here: Italy's first Starbucks' opens in Milan
  5. IN PHOTOS: Inside Italy's first Starbucks
Advertisement

From our sponsors

Six things to think about before moving abroad with your family

Moving is never easy. Even a move across town requires significant planning, preparation and, of course, packing! Here are our tips for how to make your international relocation as smooth and stress-free as possible.

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. From taps to ancient erotica: Fifteen of the strangest museums in Italy
  2. On the trail of Inspector Montalbano in Sicily
  3. Florence bans snacking on historic streets
  4. It's here: Italy's first Starbucks' opens in Milan
  5. IN PHOTOS: Inside Italy's first Starbucks
Advertisement

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

30/08
Semi-detached house perfect for B&B
28/08
Cheap Moto 50cc upwards or Vespa secondhand
20/08
Stolen bags from our car at San Martino Est Parma
07/08
Custom Engravibg
07/08
custom engraving
View all notices
Advertisement