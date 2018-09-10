Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Italian and British police bust racket that smuggled migrants to UK

10 September 2018
Italian and British police bust racket that smuggled migrants to UK
File photo: AndreyPopov/Depositphotos
10 September 2018
The people smugglers modified documents acquired from Italian citizens to smuggle in Albanian nationals to the UK.

A 42-year-old Albanian man and his wife were arrested in Kent, UK, by the Metropolitan Police as part of an operation led by Italian police and codenamed 'Tower Bridge.'

For a fee of £8,500 (€9,500/$11,000), the racket's leader and his 37-year-old Slovakian wife, who coordinated the UK-side of the criminal gang's operation, facilitated illegal entry into the UK of several Albanian migrants. 

Half a dozen Italian citizens were also complicit, according to a statement by Italy's police.

The Italians illegally supplied their passports, which were then modified with a photo of the person trying to enter the UK, for a fee of between €500 and €2,000. Once the Albanian nationals had illegally entered the UK, the documents would be returned to the Italian owners.

The Italians involved, men and women, were targeted based on their physical attributes. Other Italian citizens would accompany the Albanians on the journey to avoid attracting suspicion.

The gang leader supervised every aspect of the journey from distance while his wife dealt with integrating the new arrivals in the UK. 

The 42-year-old Albanian leader and his Slovakian wife were arrested in Kent earlier this month.

The investigation began in February 2017 after three Albanian nationals escaped from Rome's high-security Rebibbia prison. 

READ MORE: Italian police bust Tunisian human-trafficking ring 

human trafficking
